The 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2023 Final Overall Medal Tally

The 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2023 Final Overall Medal Tally

08 October 2023

More than 12,000 athletes from all 45 members of the Olympic Council of Asia will particiapte in the 19th Asian Games, which take place in Hangzhou, People's Republic of China from 23 September to 8 October.

A total of 481 events will be contested.

Competitions in nine sports - archery, artistic swimming, boxing, breaking, hockey, modern pentathlon, sailing, tennis and water polo - will also serve as Olympic qualifiers, with Paris 2024 quotas on the line.

Find out the medal standings from the 15-day event. Please note medal standings are as officially published by Games organisers.

微信图片_20231008132433.png
微信图片_20231008132519.png
 

