Miss Universe Contest to Indus Nationalism - What is Asim Whisky playing?

Neelo
- Mar 15, 2023
- 1,611
- -1
I tend to keep an eye on GHQ social media bots quite a bit and something I've been noticing a lot of late is them pushing a more liberal view - quite literally the polar opposite of Zia ul Haq.
The question is why?
When India renamed itself to Bharat, GHQ bots went into overdrive talking about the Indus Valley and where the word India derives from and how Pakistan was the real historic India.
Now a Miss Pakistan being sent to the Miss universe pageant.
This isn't all a coincidence.
What is whisky playing at?
