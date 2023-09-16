What's new

Pakistan gets its first-ever Miss Universe contestant

502CXve.jpg



Model Erica Robin, 24, was crowned as the winner of the first-ever Miss Universe Pakistan' on Thursday in Maldives.​


Pakistan will have a representation at the Miss Universe beauty pageant for the first time in history. Model Erica Robin, 24, was crowned as the winner of the first-ever ‘Miss Universe Pakistan' on Thursday in Maldives. Erica Robin competed against Hira Inam (24), Jessica Wilson (28), Malika Alvi (19) and Sabrina Wasim (26) for the title.

Erica Robin will now represent Pakstan at the 72nd Global Miss Universe Pageant, one of the longest running beauty contests, in El Salvador in November this year.

Here are five facts about Erica Robin.

  • Erica Robin was born on September 14, 1999, in a Christian family in Karachi, Pakistan. She did her schooling from St. Patrick's Girls High School and then went to Government College of Commerce and Business Administration in Chandigarh.
  • Ms Robin started her professional modelling career in January 2020 and appeared in the July 2020 issue of DIVA Magazine Pakistan. She revealed in an interview that she once caught the attention of model and actor Vaneeza Ahmed, who got her into modelling.
  • She has been a part of various shoots and fashion shows of Pakistani fashion brands like Khaadi, Zara Shahjahan, Sania Maskatiya, Elan, and Sana Safinaz.
  • Erica Robin joined Flow Digital, an IT consulting firm in Karachi, as an Assistant Manager in August 2020.
  • The 24-year-old is an avid traveller and has travelled to multiple countries including the UAE, Turkey, and Maldives, among others.
 
She is a Christian - not muslim - so if she wants to walk the earth the way she is - then that is fine. She is doing it inline with values and beliefs appropriate to her religion, custom and values.. She is not breaking any UAE laws and Pakistani laws do not apply in the UAE.

And - why does the goverment of Pakistan think that she needs their approval ?

Doesn't the Goverment of Pakistan have better things to do in their time ?!?!?!?!?
 
