What's new

Why is our full history not taught to us in Pakistan Studies?

Neelo

Neelo

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Mar 15, 2023
Messages
887
Reaction score
-1
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=pfbid02ujTRP4GDW4Ch6BTTFYPyXWktGzwVVpgiQfFm7rj4gTHS33BEg91wbHZo4nRNj6XVl&id=780770378649615

"Why is our history not taught to us in Pakistan Studies?"

The answer is, it was...until 1981.

When examining surviving Pakistani history textbooks written between 1947 to 1980, all of them begin with the ancient Indus Valley Civilisation from 3000 BCE rather than the invasion of Sindh by Mohammad bin Qasim in 712. These books contained the collective history of the region Pakistan was in (the Indus Valley), and a decent effort was made to connect students to the land of Pakistan. The nation was viewed as a melting pot of different people and languages. Most importantly, the Pakistan Movement was described as the Muslim League had defined it; as a defence against Brahmin domination.

That all changed in 1981. Under the direction of General Zia ul Haq, the University Grants Commission issued a notice to all prospective textbook authors specifying that new history textbooks were to:

"induce pride for the nation's past, enthusiasm for the present, and unshakable faith in the stability and longevity of Pakistan".

To eliminate all possible ambiguities to this approach, Pakistani authors were given the following directive:

"To demonstrate that the basis of Pakistan is not to be founded in racial, linguistic, or geographical factors, but, rather, in the shared experience of a common religion. To get students to know and appreciate the Ideology of Pakistan, and to popularize it with slogans. To guide students towards the ultimate goal of Pakistan - the creation of a completely Islamised State."

In fulfillment of this directive, all of Pakistan's ancient history was either removed or simply relegated to a single insignificant chapter, with no emphasis being put that it was our history.

Secondly, the invasion of Sindh by Mohammad bin Qasim was given high importance and was considered as the origin of "Pakistani history".

The most disturbing aspect was the redefinition of the Pakistan Movement from the Muslim League's definition, to "a movement for Islamic revival", which mirrored the same concepts and politics of Jamaat-i-Islami.

All textbooks were now being centered around the following themes, of which none were historically accurate:

1. The 'Ideology of Pakistan', both as a historical force which motivated the movement for Pakistan as well as its raison d'etre.

2. The depiction of Jinnah as a man of orthodox religious views who sought the creation of a theocratic state.

3. A move to establish the ulema as genuine heroes of the Pakistan Movement.

4. An emphasis on ritualistic Islam, together with a rejection of liberal interpretations of the religion and generation of communal antagonism.

Destruction of Jinnah's speeches
On top of this, General Zia ul Haq ordered many of Jinnah's speeches and audio recordings held at National Archives and Radio Pakistan to be destroyed. These speeches and audio recordings were those that promoted secular, democratic ideals for Pakistan. One famous audio recording was the 11 August Speech, in which Jinnah famously said:

"You are free; you are free to go to your temples. You are free to go to your mosques or to any other places of worship in this State of Pakistan. You may belong to any religion, caste or creed—that has nothing to do with the business of the state.”

By sheer luck, the only reason why Pakistan knows of this speech today is thanks to a audio copy that was stored by BBC Radio Archives.

Collapse of Education System
Prior to the 90s, everyone attended government schools. The advent of private schools began when Zia implemented his education reforms in the 80s. After 1982, government schools prioritised stuffing student’s minds with paranoia, parochialism, and hyper-religiosity.

Students were seen as "young foot soldiers" to preserve and protect a praetorian, ideological state of which they could eventually become a part. To produce students with empathy, moral sense, and capacity to reason independently was not just unnecessary, it was undesirable.

Almost never were students told to respect a queue, obey traffic rules, and desist from littering. Exam cheating and degree buying, though widespread, was not decried as a moral crime.

Machoism was promoted as a virtue, not treated as a disease. Nowhere was a student taught to appreciate those who are different culturally, ethnically, religiously, in physical appearance, or perhaps ability-disability.

Families with money almost immediately withdrew from government schools because of this reason, and by the 90s the era of private schools began.

Zia Generation
The legacy of Zia was the generation he left behind and what negative effects it had on Pakistan 20 years later. The lost Zia generation (school children of the 1980s) became young adults in the early 2000s. Is it any coincidence that Pakistan's most troubling years of suicide bombings and extremism came between 2002 to 2015? This was the period the Zia generation took control of the country, both politically and socially. Now we're seeing a downturn in extremism, partly because the 90s generation are becoming adults and are beginning to replace the Zia generation. I can already see a big difference between the Zia generation and 90s generation. A general comparison between the two generations is a day and night difference in overall behaviour, beliefs and attitude. They are not perfect, but they are one step in the right direction.

Solution
The solution to this problem is simple. Pakistan Studies curriculum needs to be cleansed and rewritten, if Pakistan is to become a peaceful, democratic and moderate state.

In the 90s, some changes were made, which ensured the 90s generation wouldn't turnout like the Zia generation. However, it's evident more needs to be done both in terms of eliminating extremist ideology in society as well as reconnecting our people back to this land and its various cultures. It is also one way to "nation build", something Pakistan has struggled to do.

Pakistan Studies could be one of the most interesting subjects in school, if we make the necessary changes.

> Sources
University Grants Commission directive, quoted in Azhar Hamid, et al. Mutalliyah-i-Pakistan (Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University, 1983), p. xi.

University Grants Commission directive, quoted in Azhar Hamid, et al. Mutalliyah-i-Pakistan (Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University, 1983), pp. xii-xiii.

 
Lol

Pervez Indian Hoodbouy, YLH and a Nayyar will rewrite Pakistan's history.

These hypocrites are so fringed that they are using poster boy for Ryasat r Madina. Truly lost souls these Indo-Persians
 
We have a generation of Zia's babies. The one's living in the west have lost their Pakistani identity and ended up being culturally conquered by Arab culture and have this hyper Islamic identity which doesn't resonate with Pakistani or their host countrys culture. Some think they arrived with Bin Qasim's armada. They regard this as high culture apparently. Basically tryhards, its not congruent in anyway. Neither here nor there. Its a failed experiment just like Zia's attempt at integrating Afghan refugees in Pakistan.

This is going to be a long process to correct our course but it will happen eventually. It certainly begins with what we teach our kids in school.
 
Inappropriate Language
Menace2Society said:
We have a generation of Zia's babies. The one's living in the west have lost their Pakistani identity and ended up being culturally conquered by Arab culture and have this hyper Islamic identity which doesn't resonate with Pakistani or their host countrys culture. Some think they arrived with Bin Qasim's armada. They regard this as high culture apparently. Basically tryhards, its not congruent in anyway. Neither here nor there. Its a failed experiment just like Zia's attempt at integrating Afghan refugees in Pakistan.

This is going to be a long process to correct our course but it will happen eventually. It certainly begins with what we teach our kids in school.
Click to expand...


Pakistan literally was created on basis of Islam and our population being Muslim. It wasn’t created because we were “Indus Valley Civilization” and needed a separate homeland. You need to just stfu!
 
first, teach our people STEM than history - this is all eyewash to take our focus away from the real issues of our people
seems to be a foreign agenda or people partially influenced by a foreign agenda
 
Last edited:
Did Zia also make it mandatory to teach the kids that Pakistanis are actually Arabs and different from Indians?

The article indirectly explains why the identity crisis is prevalent in Pakistan.
 
hussain0216 said:
They don't want Pakistan studies or history, they want liberal narrative to try and erase Pakistans Muslim identity
Click to expand...

Who's "they"?

AA_ said:
Pakistan literally was created on basis of Islam and our population being Muslim. It wasn’t created because we were “Indus Valley Civilization” and needed a separate homeland. You need to just stfu!
Click to expand...

A Muslim majority country is not equivalent to an Islamic country. Jinnah and the Muslim League opposed theocracy.

Pakistan had no state religion until 1973.

Pakistan had no Sharia court until 1980.

Pakistan's first Minister For Law and Justice was Jogendra Nath Mandal, a Hindu by faith, who was tasked by Jinnah to write up laws for the newly independent country. No Qari sahab was hired to write any Sharia Law.

Pakistan Movement was to protect minorities (the largest being Muslims) against a Brahmin Raj, not about establishing an "Islamic state".

Pakistan was created for everyone...it is not property of Sunni supremacists and was never meant to be an Islamic state.

Let’s just put this into perspective and assume for one minute that Pakistan was indeed “made in the name of Islam”. Okay, now ask yourself these questions:

1) Why was Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, Majlis-e-Ahrar-ul-Islam and Jamaat-e-Islami opposed to Pakistan's independence in 1947?

2) Why did Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, Majlis-e-Ahrar-ul-Islam and Jamaat-e-Islami refer to Pakistan as “Najistan” and Muhammad Ali Jinnah as “Kafir-e-Azam”?

Answer these questions if you can.

Read on: Muslim Pakistan vs Islamic Pakistan
https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=1864528243607151&id=780770378649615
 
Neelo said:
Who's "they"?



A Muslim majority country is not equivalent to an Islamic country. Jinnah and the Muslim League opposed theocracy.

Pakistan had no state religion until 1973.

Pakistan had no Sharia court until 1980.

Pakistan's first Minister For Law and Justice was Jogendra Nath Mandal, a Hindu by faith, who was tasked by Jinnah to write up laws for the newly independent country. No Qari sahab was hired to write any Sharia Law.

Pakistan Movement was to protect minorities (the largest being Muslims) against a Brahmin Raj, not about establishing an "Islamic state".

Pakistan was created for everyone...it is not property of Sunni supremacists and was never meant to be an Islamic state.

Let’s just put this into perspective and assume for one minute that Pakistan was indeed “made in the name of Islam”. Okay, now ask yourself these questions:

1) Why was Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, Majlis-e-Ahrar-ul-Islam and Jamaat-e-Islami opposed to Pakistan's independence in 1947?

2) Why did Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, Majlis-e-Ahrar-ul-Islam and Jamaat-e-Islami refer to Pakistan as “Najistan” and Muhammad Ali Jinnah as “Kafir-e-Azam”?

Answer these questions if you can.

Read on: Muslim Pakistan vs Islamic Pakistan
https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=1864528243607151&id=780770378649615
Click to expand...

They is liberals


And Pakistan was made for Islam and Muslims

There was no other point in making Pakistan
 
Maula Jatt said:
first, teach our people STEM than history - this is all eyewash to take our focus away from the real issues of our people
seems to be a foreign agenda or people partially influenced by a foreign agenda
Click to expand...

We're not discussion science and technology. We're discussing history. I wasn't aware school had only one subject.

This point makes little to no sense.

Well rounded students in STEM, history, arts and social studies helps in becoming productive adults.

This is how nation building is done, something Pakistan has miserably failed to do.
 
These libtards always hating on Zia. During Zia’s time Pakistan was the fastest growing economy in south asia, the average pakistani made twice as much as average indian. All sectors of economy was booming. No one talks about Zias economic reform which led to pakistans largest economic private sector boom in history. Largest growth of exports and foreign direct invement.

Pakistan was respected on an international stage. Be it US, Europe, or China would roll out red carpet for Zia. His ideology was on the right track.

The deteoration of Pakistan started directly after his passing. From 1990-2001 followed by 2008- today. Pakistan literally lost 30+ years of any form of development be it economic, educational, health, or politics.

Militarily there is no comparison. Pakistan was one of the first customers of the F16s. That would be like pakistan getting the F35 in early 2010s…Our missile program was top notch. Infact most of our missile tech since last 1980s habe been frozen in time. Even israel india or US couldnt dare touch our nuclear program due to Zia”s strong will. He literally stared down the soviet empire and won.
 
El Sidd said:
Objective Resolution was passed in 1949.
Click to expand...
Minorities also supported Muslim league and Jinnah,
So, they were in govt in Pakistan, Jinnah days,

Qadiyanis (Mirzaye) also supported Pakistan,
Zafarullah Khan was Mirzaye and Jinnah know it and he made him Foreign Minister.

Jinnah was secular and wanted secular state.
But unluckily Pakistan Hijacked by selfish dictators.

Zia used more poison, 40 years Passed, but Pakistan still sinking in terrorism.
 

Similar threads

Neelo
  • Poll
Muslim Pakistan versus Islamic Pakistan - Which Was Jinnah’s Vision?
10 11 12 13 14 15
Replies
224
Views
7K
Predd
P
Hamartia Antidote
Number of international students studying in the United States in 2021/22, by country of origin
2 3 4
Replies
59
Views
2K
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
S
Dictatorship can't make Pakistan secular: YLH
2
Replies
19
Views
1K
ThunderCat
ThunderCat
Bilal9
Politics Behind the Removal of Mughal History From Indian Textbooks: Say Academics
Replies
3
Views
515
Joe Shearer
Joe Shearer
Signalian
Outcome-based Higher Education in Pakistan
Replies
0
Views
315
Signalian
Signalian

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom