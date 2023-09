When is hating your enemy a obsessionIf your smart you would never take your eye off your enemy and plan and be preparedWhat we have with the Hindus is situation, that COULD OF HAVE BEEN RESOLVED in 1947 with a proper and comprehensive partitionEveryone needed space and Jinnah was right, we had too much water under the bridge, too much history to live alongside each otherA proper partition would have led to peace in South AsiaHindus could of had a Hindu Rashtra, Sikhs a khalistan, Muslims would have Muslims statesThen THE COMMONALITY AMONGST SOUTH ASIANS would have bought us together as a GroupInstead they pulled this one India bullshit,, got hundreds of millions stuck together,, occupied a Muslim state in Kashmir and we have the current situation of endless animosity and Indian Muslims and now even Sikhs and Christians under attackWe need a proper partition for peace