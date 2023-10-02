beijingwalker
Granddaughter of the first Chinese athlete who broke the world record returns to China and wins gold in Asian Games for China
Nina Schultz (Chinese: 郑妮娜力; pinyin: Zhèng Nīnàlì; born November 12, 1998) is a Chinese track athlete who competes in the heptathlon and pentathlon. She was a Canadian citizen at birth and previously competed for Canada.
Schultz competed as part of the Canadian team at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast, Australia. She was the youngest member of the Canadian track and field team. In the heptathlon event, she set a new personal best of 6,133 points and won the silver medal, finishing 122 points behind gold medalist Katarina Johnson-Thompson of England.
Her maternal grandmother Zheng Fengrong (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zheng_Fengrong) , who in 1957 set the women's world record in high jump 1.77m and is a celebrated athlete in China. Her brother Ty Schultz is a hockey player in Canada.
Change of citizenship from Canada to ChinaSchultz became one of a handful of naturalized athletes of China; the athlete served a three year waiting period in compliance of the IAAF competition rules. World Athletics confirmed her eligibility to be a competing member of China's national team on April 12, 2021.
