Man storms pitch of Ahmedabad Stadium during Cricket World Cup Final Match with Palestine shirt, Bharatis go INSANE with rage

India vs Australia: Man calling for 'free Palestine' invades Narendra Modi stadium, briefly halts World Cup final​

1 min read 19 Nov 2023, 03:24 PM IST
Livemint

Pitch invader with a Palestinian flag and a message on his T-shirt.​

Free Palestine message makes it to the Narendra Modi Stadium
Free Palestine message makes it to the Narendra Modi Stadium

Free Palestine message made it to the Narendra Modi Stadium during the India vs Australia ICC World Cup 2023 final match on Sunday.


A pitch invader sporting a mask with the Palestine flag colours and a plea to stop the bombing in Gaza on his shirt entered the field, halting the match for a few minutes.

The incident occurred during the 14th over of the Indian batting innings.
However, broadcasters consciously refrained from showing the clip, so he was not spotted on TV. Also, no mention of it was made during the on-air commentary
The images that are currently making rounds on social media show the man approaching Virat Kohli on the field and also attempting to hug the batter.

Following the intruder's apprehension, the India vs Australia World Cup finals resumed at the bustling Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Amidst the electrifying atmosphere, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul aimed to steady India's innings after losing three quick wickets.
The Australian bowlers are trying to maintain pressure, while the roaring crowd eagerly waiting for a big innings in the high-stakes cricket showdown.
Australia won the toss and elected to bowl first

www.livemint.com

India vs Australia: Man calling for 'free Palestine' briefly halts final match

Pitch invader with a Palestinian flag and a message on his T-shirt.
www.livemint.com
 

