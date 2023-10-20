Indian Police stops Pakistani fan from chanting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ during World Cup clash between Pakistan and Australia

“I’m from Pakistan so why I can’t chant Pakistan Zindabad slogan,” he asked the Indian policeman. “If Bharat Mata ki Jai (Long Live India) is right, then why Pakistan Zindabad is wrong,” the fan asked.

Pakistani fan barred from chanting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogan during PAK vs AUS match BANGLORE: An Indian policeman deployed at the M Chinnaswamy stadium barred Pakistani fan from chanting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogan during the World Cup

Police stops fan from chanting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ during World Cup clash The incident, captured on video by influencer Momin Saqib, showed law enforcement intervening to halt the chanting

Put into bat first, Australia openers David Warner and Mitchell Marsh dominated Pakistan bowlers, both scoring centuries and powered their side to a mammoth 367/9 in 50 overs.Pakistan, while chasing, got off to a solid start as their openers Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq also fired before Marcus Stoinis pulled things back by dismissing both of them in quick succession.Out-of-form Adam Zampa soon claimed the prized scalp of Pakistan captain Babar Azam, causing the green shirts to slip to 175/3 in 26.2 overs.Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan put together an anchoring 57-run partnership for the fourth wicket before Pat Cummins got rid of Saud.At this stage, Pakistan are 232/4 in 35 overs and need a further 136 runs in 90 deliveries with Mohammad Rizwan (34*) and Iftikhar Ahmed (0*) at the crease.During the match, a video surfaced on X (formerly Twitter), wherein an Indian policeman can be seen asking a Pakistani fan in the stands not to chant ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans.Meanwhile, an altercation occurred between the fan and the policeman after the latter stopped him from cheering Pakistan team.Reacting to the video, Indian sports journalist Vikrant Gupta said every person has the right to support his own country’s team.Earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) approached the International Cricket Council (ICC) over the crowd’s actions at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad during Pakistan-India clash in World Cup 2023.In a statement, the PCB said the board has filed a complaint regarding ‘inappropriate conduct’ targeted at the Pakistan players during the India vs Pakistan match held on 14 October 2023 in Ahmedabad stadium.The stadium was jam-packed for the high-octane clash, which India ended up winning by seven wickets.The Green Shirts received inappropriate chants from fans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad throughout the India game.Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan was subjected to religious chants after he was dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah in the first innings.