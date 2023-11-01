4 detained for waving Palestinian flag during Pakistan-Bangladesh World Cup match in Kolkata

-=virus=-
Four detained for waving Palestinian flag during Pak-Bangladesh cricket match
Police officer said that the four individuals detained for waving the Palestinian flag near Gate 6 and Block G1 have been released after preliminary questioning.
The Kolkata police Tuesday detained four spectators from the Eden Gardens cricket stadium during the Pakistan-Bangladesh World Cup match for allegedly waving the Palestinian flag from the gallery. The police later released them without filing any cases.
According to the police, one of the detainees hailed from Bally in the Howrah district, and another was a resident of the Ekbalpore area in the city. Two others were political workers who had attended a protest march before entering the stadium. They allegedly waved the Palestinian flag when Bangladesh were batting during the first innings of the match. It was displayed as a mark of support for the Palestinian cause in the backdrop of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, mainly in the Gaza Strip.
phull sapport for Palestine zihaad, saar !