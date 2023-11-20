OUTRAGE in BHARAT after Australian cricketers post image showing them with their feet LOUNGING on 2023 WORLD CUP MURTI

Australia’s Mitchell Marsh rests feet on World Cup trophy after defeating India in final, netizens flag ‘disrespect’​

Australia beat India by six wickets in theat Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, breaking India’s hearts in front of a packed crowd dominantly wearing the blue Team India jersey.A century by opener Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne’s unbeaten fifty helped Australia chase down the target of 241 in 43 overs to win an unprecedented sixth World Cup title.Captain Pat Cummins’s decision to field after winning the toss on a slow and sluggish pitch proved to be the gamechanger for Australia. Cummins bowled a tight spell, giving away just 34 runs and picking two wickets in 10 overs.After the victory, Cummins took to Instagram to post a few photos from the celebrations in the dressing room. One of the photos posted by the 30-year-old shows openersitting on a sofa holding a pint in his hand with his feet resting on the World Cup trophy that is placed on the floor.“Dude that’s World Cup respect please,” a user commented. “Bro, show some respect to the World Cup trophy. Ask Indian fans or team India about the value of this trophy,” said another. “Have some respect towards WC Trophy !! Please,” wrote a third.Earlier this month, Marsh had flown back home in the middle of the World Cup due to personal reasons. He had reportedly sent a text message to teammate Marcus Stoinis when he flew home and said, “I’ll be home for a little bit and then I’m coming back to win this World Cup.”