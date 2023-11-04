Lahore : Man kills wife over daughter's freewill marriage

Kingdom come
FULL MEMBER
- Joined
- Jun 15, 2021
- Messages
- 979
- Reaction score
- -3
- Country
- Location
LAHORE (Dunya News) – A man stabbed his wife to death in indignation that she did not bar their daughter from contracting love marriage, in Liaquatabad police area.
The killer has been arrested within a few hours of the murder.
On the day of the incident, he had altercation with his wife, which led to the murder of the woman.
The couple’s daughter Sehar, 17, married a man according to her desire two days ago. Her father was not happy with the marriage and had a grudge against his wife whom he held responsible for the marriage.
He believed his wife did not stop her daughter from marrying against the will of her father.
Police arrested the suspect after registering a case.
@hatehs
The killer has been arrested within a few hours of the murder.
On the day of the incident, he had altercation with his wife, which led to the murder of the woman.
The couple’s daughter Sehar, 17, married a man according to her desire two days ago. Her father was not happy with the marriage and had a grudge against his wife whom he held responsible for the marriage.
He believed his wife did not stop her daughter from marrying against the will of her father.
Police arrested the suspect after registering a case.
Man kills wife over daughter's freewill marriage
The couple’s daughter had contracted love marriage
dunyanews.tv
@hatehs