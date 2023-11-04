What's new

Lahore : Man kills wife over daughter's freewill marriage

Kingdom come

Kingdom come

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Jun 15, 2021
Messages
979
Reaction score
-3
Country
United Kingdom
Location
India
LAHORE (Dunya News) – A man stabbed his wife to death in indignation that she did not bar their daughter from contracting love marriage, in Liaquatabad police area.

The killer has been arrested within a few hours of the murder.

On the day of the incident, he had altercation with his wife, which led to the murder of the woman.

The couple’s daughter Sehar, 17, married a man according to her desire two days ago. Her father was not happy with the marriage and had a grudge against his wife whom he held responsible for the marriage.

He believed his wife did not stop her daughter from marrying against the will of her father.

Police arrested the suspect after registering a case.

dunyanews.tv

Man kills wife over daughter's freewill marriage

The couple’s daughter had contracted love marriage
dunyanews.tv dunyanews.tv

@hatehs
 

Similar threads

S
LAHORE: Man seeking marriage with daughter-in-law kills grandson in Lahore
2 3
Replies
33
Views
1K
Hero786
Hero786
Kingdom come
FATHER ALLEGEDLY KILLS DAUGHTER FOR REFUSING TO MARRY MAN OF HIS CHOICE
2 3
Replies
41
Views
1K
Haldorss
Haldorss
hatehs
TRAGIC: Family in Gujarat attempts to commit MASS SUICIDE after daughter marries a DALIT, 2 left dead
Replies
6
Views
336
baajey
baajey
Kingdom come
Hafizabad : Parents kill daughter with electric shocks over love-marriage in Hafizabad
Replies
3
Views
157
Kingdom come
Kingdom come
hatehs
Karnataka: VENKATESH STRANGLES his 18 year old DAUGHTER for relationship with a Dalit
Replies
0
Views
193
hatehs
hatehs

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom