FATHER ALLEGEDLY KILLS DAUGHTER FOR REFUSING TO MARRY MAN OF HIS CHOICE

A father allegedly killed his daughter after she refused to marry the boy of his choice, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident happened in Punjab’s Mianwali on August 20 when a man allegedly shot his daughter after she refused to marry the boy of his choice.

The girl was critically injured and was shifted to Rawalpindi hospital on August 20.

After remaining 10 days in the ICU, the woman, identified as Dr Sidra Niazi, succumbed to her wounds.

Earlier on August 24, a man axed his daughter to death over ‘honour’ in Karachi’s Manghopir. The man buried her daughter near his house in Manghopir after killing her over ‘honour’, police said.

Police further said, as per initial reports, the 19-year-old victim had gone missing from her husband’s house. The man informed his father-in-law about the missing of his wife.

It is pertinent to mention here that in October 2016, the joint session of parliament passed long-awaited legislation closing a loophole that allowed people who killed for “honour” to walk free.

The legislation, passed unanimously by the National Assembly, mandates life imprisonment even if the victim’s relatives forgive the murderer
We will do whatever we want.

It is non of your business Indians.

How does a 19-year-old 'girl' become a doctor? One barely finishes high school by then. Was she precocious like Dr. Doogie Howser, M.D.
 
We will do whatever we want.

It is non of your business Indians.

We have some responsibility for human rights any where in the world , we will raise and oppose such heinous incidents and acts so that such incidents do not occur again . This is responsibility of every human being to raise such issues.
 
An other Honour Killing..

Daughter Killed, Now he should marry with his Man of Choice. Lol
 
RIP Sidra Niazi

إِنَّا لِلَّٰهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُون
 
Very good decision by parliament to fill the loophole in the law, a murderer should not be set free after giving blood money .
 
illiterate SOBs.... Some times Islamic punishment is justified and fits the bill.
 
Honour killings have been happening since the dawn of civilization in the Indian subcontinent nothing new.

Jaats of Haryana still practice it like many other NW groups/tribes.

Allah, Allah karo.
 
I couldn't even kill an animal never mind my own daughter. What level of psychopathy must a person have to kill his own child.
 

