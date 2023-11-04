Gujranwala: The second wife who was burnt by her husband died in the hospital first wife also burnt and dead

Kingdom come
Police say that the incident of allegedly burning the second wife by the husband took place in Bahlul Chak area of Gujranwala 5 days ago.
According to police, Shamaila and Naseer became friends 2 years ago, both were already married. Shamaila divorced her first husband and married Naseer 7 months ago.
Police say that after the marriage, Shamayla and Naseer's first wife Rubina started quarreling, on which Naseer and his first wife allegedly set fire to the other wife by sprinkling petrol.
Argument between the first and second wife, the husband set the second wife on fire
After which the victim was shifted to the hospital in Lahore in critical condition, where she succumbed to her injuries today.
The video of the incident also went viral on social media, the police had already registered a case and arrested the accused Naseer.
@hatehs
گوجرانوالا: شوہر کے ہاتھوں جلائی جانیوالی دوسری بیوی اسپتال میں دم توڑ گئی
شوہر کے ہاتھوں مبینہ طور پر دوسری بیوی کو جلانے کا واقعہ گوجرانوالہ کے علاقے بہلول چک میں 5 روز قبل پیش آیاتھا۔
urdu.geo.tv