What's new

Gujranwala: The second wife who was burnt by her husband died in the hospital first wife also burnt and dead

Kingdom come

Kingdom come

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Jun 15, 2021
Messages
986
Reaction score
-3
Country
United Kingdom
Location
India
Police say that the incident of allegedly burning the second wife by the husband took place in Bahlul Chak area of Gujranwala 5 days ago.

According to police, Shamaila and Naseer became friends 2 years ago, both were already married. Shamaila divorced her first husband and married Naseer 7 months ago.


Police say that after the marriage, Shamayla and Naseer's first wife Rubina started quarreling, on which Naseer and his first wife allegedly set fire to the other wife by sprinkling petrol.


Argument between the first and second wife, the husband set the second wife on fire

After which the victim was shifted to the hospital in Lahore in critical condition, where she succumbed to her injuries today.

The video of the incident also went viral on social media, the police had already registered a case and arrested the accused Naseer.
@hatehs
urdu.geo.tv

گوجرانوالا: شوہر کے ہاتھوں جلائی جانیوالی دوسری بیوی اسپتال میں دم توڑ گئی

شوہر کے ہاتھوں مبینہ طور پر دوسری بیوی کو جلانے کا واقعہ گوجرانوالہ کے علاقے بہلول چک میں 5 روز قبل پیش آیاتھا۔
urdu.geo.tv urdu.geo.tv
 
a45.png
 

Similar threads

hatehs
JAI SHRI RAM: Inspired by Ramayana's "Trial by Fire", Radical Ram Bhakt inserts CHILLI POWDER inside WIFE'S PRIVATES
Replies
0
Views
193
hatehs
hatehs
GamoAccu
Husband, stepsons held for drugging, raping woman in Mumbai
Replies
0
Views
164
GamoAccu
GamoAccu
hatehs
HORRIFIC - SATISH from Andhra Pradesh rapes and impregnates BOTH of his daughters with the SUPPORT of his wife
Replies
8
Views
266
mangochutney
M
hatehs
INTERFAITH NIGHTMARE: New police report reveals that late female Muslim BJP leader Sana Khan was forced into sex racket by her husband AMIT
Replies
0
Views
313
hatehs
hatehs
hatehs
Tribal woman paraded naked by husband KANHA in Rajasthan
Replies
1
Views
241
hatehs
hatehs

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom