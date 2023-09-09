TRAGIC: Family in Gujarat attempts to commit MASS SUICIDE after daughter marries a DALIT, 2 left dead

Gujarat family attempts mass suicide after daughter marries Dalit man, 2 dead​

The family members decided to take the extreme step as they were not happy with the decision of the man's daughter to marry a man of her choice, who belonged to the Dalit community.​

Listen to StoryADVERTISEMENTThe man and his elder son died, while his wife and younger son survived. (Representative image)UPDATED: Sep 6, 2023 14:17 ISTUnhappy over their daughter's love marriage, a couple and their two sons allegedly consumed poison following which the man and one of his sons died in Gujarat's Ahmedabad district, police said on Wednesday.The family members decided to take the extreme step as they were not happy with the decision of the man's daughter to marry a man of her choice, who belonged to the Dalit community, about a year back, an official from Dholka police station said.Kiran Rathod (52), his wife Neetaben (50) and their two sons Harsh (24) and Harshil (19) from Dholka town, allegedly consumed a poisonous substance on Tuesday night in a bid to kill themselves, he said.The man and his elder son died, while his wife and younger son survived and were undergoing treatment, he said."When the neighbours got to know about the incident, they called an ambulance and informed the police. Doctors at a private hospital declared the man and his elder son dead, while the woman and the younger son are undergoing treatment," the official said.An FIR has been registered against 18 people, including the in-laws of Rathod's daughter, on charges of abetment of suicide and an investigation is underway, he said.