Khalistanis depict assassination of Indira Gandhi in Canada

wildlens said: Yep its a freedom of expression thing. That's why we just are saying that it's in poor taste and leaving it. This is unlike the Nupur Sharma controversy where she said a few things about Muhammad which although was the case created a lot of hue and cry including some deaths. So unless you guys support Nupurs right and denounce the killings I suggest you plug your hole. Click to expand...

-=virus=- said: No, Nupur saga and the killing were haram, this is halal. Click to expand...

Each expression has a consequence be it good or bad. You have freedom of expression and if you use that freedom of expression as freedom to insult our religion know that we also have freedom of expression which includes retaliation. You can insult our religion all you want. But know we aren’t puss*es like you. Our hands are free, they aren’t tied. And we will use our free hands to freely retaliate. That retaliation can range in severity.So in general, if you want to keep your head on your shoulders don’t dare speak ill about our religion.No.We just aren’t puss*es like you.Our religion comes first before our lives as well.Alhamdulillah we have the strength to reply to anyone who insults our religion.You can freely express your self but every expression has a consequence be it good or bad.