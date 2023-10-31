What's new

Canadian Sikh Rapper Shubh Faces Flak For Wearing A Hoodie Mocking Indira Gandhi's Assassination

hatehs

hatehs

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Mar 10, 2023
Messages
1,674
Reaction score
-2
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Controversial Singer Shubh Faces Flak For Wearing A Hoodie Mocking Indira Gandhi's Assassination?; Here's What Happened
Is this just another deliberate, immature stunt to gain attention?
By Hadi Khan Oct. 31, 2023

Controversial Singer Shubh Faces Flak For Wearing A Hoodie Mocking Indira Gandhi's Assassination?; Here's What Happened

Shubhneet Singh the Punjabi-Canadian singer and rapper renowned as Shubh, found himself in the spotlight once more when internet users accused him of displaying a hoodie with controversial artwork related to the assassination of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi during his recent concert in London.

Following the video's viral spread, Shubh faced harsh criticism. However, an OpIndia fact check has revealed that the hoodie he flaunted on stage did not feature any imagery related to Indira Gandhi's assassination. Instead it prominently displayed a map of Punjab with clear demarcations of its districts.

Nonetheless, there is currently no conclusive proof confirming the presence of an image depicting the assassination but online users have shared pictures that unmistakably portray a form of mockery related to the assassination.

Shubh was also banned for a three-month tour in India, during which he was scheduled to perform in various cities, including New Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. However, his tour was cancelled due to allegations of his support for separatist Khalistani elements.

The rapper has found himself embroiled in controversies for a few months already. It all started when Canada accused India of involvement in the killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in the Canadian province of British Columbia leading to a downfall in diplomatic relations between the two nations.

SEE ALSO: Amid Khalistani Row, Artist Explains The Meaning Of India's Map Shared By Singer Shubh; Faces Criticism

Amid this dispute, Shubh faced allegations of endorsing Khalistani separatists. In the midst of these tensions, he also shared a distorted map of India on his social media profile.

in.mashable.com

Controversial Singer Shubh Faces Flak For Wearing A Hoodie Mocking Indira Gandhi's Assassination?; Here's What Happened

Is this just another deliberate, immature stunt to gain attention?
in.mashable.com in.mashable.com
 

Similar threads

-=virus=-
Canada & Sikh radicals: Votebank politics, an assassination lauded, failure to punish AI-182 bombers
Replies
2
Views
325
nahtanbob
N
GamoAccu
Rahul Gandhi: India's Congress leader sentenced to jail for Modi 'thieves' remark
Replies
1
Views
443
RealDeal
R
Raj-Hindustani
Unexpected lots Support to India, If India killed a Canadian Sikh, Trudeau and other Liberal PMs are at fault
2
Replies
16
Views
658
Novus ordu seclorum
N
GamoAccu
India MP Threatens 'Surgical Strike' on China for Annexing Territory on Map
Replies
8
Views
404
Paitoo
Paitoo
Bilal9
India tells citizens in Canada to exercise caution as relations worsen
Replies
1
Views
293
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom