Canadian Sikh Rapper Shubh Faces Flak For Wearing A Hoodie Mocking Indira Gandhi's Assassination

Controversial Singer Shubh Faces Flak For Wearing A Hoodie Mocking Indira Gandhi's Assassination?; Here's What HappenedIs this just another deliberate, immature stunt to gain attention?By Hadi Khan Oct. 31, 2023Controversial Singer Shubh Faces Flak For Wearing A Hoodie Mocking Indira Gandhi's Assassination?; Here's What HappenedShubhneet Singh the Punjabi-Canadian singer and rapper renowned as Shubh, found himself in the spotlight once more when internet users accused him of displaying a hoodie with controversial artwork related to the assassination of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi during his recent concert in London.Following the video's viral spread, Shubh faced harsh criticism. However, an OpIndia fact check has revealed that the hoodie he flaunted on stage did not feature any imagery related to Indira Gandhi's assassination. Instead it prominently displayed a map of Punjab with clear demarcations of its districts.Nonetheless, there is currently no conclusive proof confirming the presence of an image depicting the assassination but online users have shared pictures that unmistakably portray a form of mockery related to the assassination.Shubh was also banned for a three-month tour in India, during which he was scheduled to perform in various cities, including New Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. However, his tour was cancelled due to allegations of his support for separatist Khalistani elements.The rapper has found himself embroiled in controversies for a few months already. It all started when Canada accused India of involvement in the killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in the Canadian province of British Columbia leading to a downfall in diplomatic relations between the two nations.SEE ALSO: Amid Khalistani Row, Artist Explains The Meaning Of India's Map Shared By Singer Shubh; Faces CriticismAmid this dispute, Shubh faced allegations of endorsing Khalistani separatists. In the midst of these tensions, he also shared a distorted map of India on his social media profile.