Canada & Sikh radicals: Votebank politics, an assassination lauded, failure to punish AI-182 bombers

It’s the 39th anniversary of the Operation Blue Star, and radical Sikhs in Canada’s Brampton marked it with a disturbing tableau celebrating the assassination of former PM Indira Gandhi.
Canada has long been a haven for radical Sikhs, often at the cost of Ottawa's diplomatic relations with Delhi. But why exactly would a liberal democracy that projects itself as a champion of human rights do so?
To explain why, Editor-in-Chief Shekhar Gupta takes you back to the AI Kanishka tragedy, the series of errors that allowed it, and the country’s overall apathy to the citizens killed. Also on the agenda, the votebank politics centred on Canadian gurdwaras.
