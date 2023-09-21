Cheepek
Trudeau has failed to pressure Canada’s allies to accuse India of killing Khalistani activist Nijjar, but at least Pakistan agrees with him.
Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary Syrus Qazi expressed solidarity with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s recent allegations regarding India’s involvement in the killing of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia earlier this year.
Speaking at a media briefing held at the Pakistan mission in the United Nations, Qazi stated, “India’s terrorism in Canada is not a matter of surprise for Pakistan.”
He further said that Pakistan did not find anything unusual in the allegations made by the Canadian Prime Minister, as Pakistan had previously arrested and sentenced to death an Indian naval officer, Kulbhushan Yadav, in March 2016.
Shortly after returning to Ottawa this week, Trudeau made the serious allegation that India orchestrated Nijjar’s killing in Canada which has since sent Canada-India relations into a tailspin.
Reacting to Trudeau’s claims, Foreign Secretary Qazi said “What happened in Canada did not surprise us,” implying that Pakistan had long been aware of India’s alleged covert activities.
Other than Pakistan, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has failed to pressure Canada’s allies, including the United States, to accuse India of killing Khalistani activist Nijjar before he ultimately had to make the explosive allegation in the House of Commons on Monday.
This is according to a report by the Washington Post which outlined behind-the-scenes diplomatic conversations between Canada and its allies that ultimately failed to convince fellow Five Eyes countries to rebuke India.
Neither US President Joe Biden nor UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak have addressed the issue.
On Tuesday, White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said that the US was “deeply concerned” about Trudeau’s allegations before calling for an investigation.
“(We are) deeply concerned about allegations referenced by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau,” said Watson.
“We remain in regular contact with our Canadian partners. It is critical that Canada’s investigation proceed and the perpetrators be brought to justice.”
New upcoming alliance @Abdul Rehman Majeed
Islamic Republic Pakistan lone nation to support Trudeau after assassination claim
Pakistan becomes the first country to express solidarity with Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau after his recent allegations regarding India.
thecountersignal.com
New upcoming alliance @Abdul Rehman Majeed
