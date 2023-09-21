What's new

Islamic Republic Pakistan lone nation to support Trudeau after assassination claim

Trudeau has failed to pressure Canada’s allies to accuse India of killing Khalistani activist Nijjar, but at least Pakistan agrees with him.

Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary Syrus Qazi expressed solidarity with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s recent allegations regarding India’s involvement in the killing of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia earlier this year.

Speaking at a media briefing held at the Pakistan mission in the United Nations, Qazi stated, “India’s terrorism in Canada is not a matter of surprise for Pakistan.”

He further said that Pakistan did not find anything unusual in the allegations made by the Canadian Prime Minister, as Pakistan had previously arrested and sentenced to death an Indian naval officer, Kulbhushan Yadav, in March 2016.

Shortly after returning to Ottawa this week, Trudeau made the serious allegation that India orchestrated Nijjar’s killing in Canada which has since sent Canada-India relations into a tailspin.

Reacting to Trudeau’s claims, Foreign Secretary Qazi said “What happened in Canada did not surprise us,” implying that Pakistan had long been aware of India’s alleged covert activities.

Other than Pakistan, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has failed to pressure Canada’s allies, including the United States, to accuse India of killing Khalistani activist Nijjar before he ultimately had to make the explosive allegation in the House of Commons on Monday.

This is according to a report by the Washington Post which outlined behind-the-scenes diplomatic conversations between Canada and its allies that ultimately failed to convince fellow Five Eyes countries to rebuke India.

Neither US President Joe Biden nor UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak have addressed the issue.

On Tuesday, White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said that the US was “deeply concerned” about Trudeau’s allegations before calling for an investigation.

“(We are) deeply concerned about allegations referenced by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau,” said Watson.

“We remain in regular contact with our Canadian partners. It is critical that Canada’s investigation proceed and the perpetrators be brought to justice.”

thecountersignal.com

🇵🇰 🤝 🇨🇦 ♥️ 👬 👨‍❤️‍👨 💏 🌈 🏳️‍🌈

New upcoming alliance @Abdul Rehman Majeed
 
LOL anti-Trudeau source.

India is in bed with the Anglo-Saxons. Anglo-Saxons are an Indian ally and not a Pakistan ally. Makes sense for US and UK to stand with her bitch India.
 
@hussain0216 So we are going good. Pakistan has successfully convinced Canada that it was India who killed that Khalistani terrorist.

Unfortunately Canada couldn’t show such a successful convincing performance like Pakistan and hence couldn’t convince other western Allie’s but I hope Pakistan can easily teach Canada how to convince others when it comes to India’s Hindutva terrorism.

Everyone knows that when Pakistan accuses someone for terrorism, the world simply listens and agrees. So you guys should take full benefit of this.
 
Skull and Bones said:
Shahbaz Sharif and Justin Trudeau are the beloved leaders of their respective nations, it’s an alliance made in Riasat-e-Madina.
We will nuke you at the end of the day LOL

Kuru said:
@hussain0216 So we are going good. Pakistan has successfully convinced Canada that it was India who killed that Khalistani terrorist.

Unfortunately Canada couldn’t show such a successful convincing performance like Pakistan and hence couldn’t convince other western Allie’s but I hope Pakistan can easily teach Canada how to convince others when it comes to India’s Hindutva terrorism.

Everyone knows that when Pakistan accuses someone for terrorism, the world simply listens and agrees. So you guys should take full benefit of this.
At the end of the day we will nuke you guys. Remember, the nukes are being enhanced.
 
Dalit said:
We will nuke you at the end of the day LOL


At the end of the day we will nuke you guys. Remember, the nukes are being enhanced.
Hope the Chinese have approved the loans for this enhancement. My best wishes 😊
 
Kuru said:
Nah, that doesn’t seem to be possible without Chinese loans. You may believe otherwise.
LOL Ask your daddy America. Your Western friends have dubbed Pakistani nukes as Islamic nukes. I dub our nukes as India destruction nukes. They are coming your way sooner or later. We will nuke you and take full pleasure.
 
How quickly the other side forgets the tooth and nail efforts to keep Pakistan under FATF blacklist. Oh yar, kuch tau sharam karro. Your side went to each and every Western capital to poison them against Pakistan. Had you given Pakistan even one reason to endear yourselves to us, we would have taken it with both hands and not piled on this Canada-India issue.

Even on the best of days, there are hundreds of India sourced bots putting out anti-Pakistan propaganda by the tonnage and here Pakistan is being pilloried for calling out India's terror-tactics overseas. Not fair gents!
 
