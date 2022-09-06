Iranian Vs. Turkish Vs. Israeli Drones Arms Race in Other Countries

Oublious said: Main reason why Houthies are succesfull is that KSA do not have layered airdefence systems. No EW nothing but expensive Patriot systems what is not made to counter that.



The article writer is stupid, you can not compare TB2 with Kamikaze drone. Click to expand...

Centre for Applied Research in Electronic Warfare (CAREW) | Prince Sultan Advanced Tech. Research Institute CAREW Centre for Applied Research in Electronic Warfare CAREW was established in 2015.

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia selects Northrop Grumman for electronic warfare simulation contract - Military Embedded Systems BUFFALO, N.Y. Officials at Northrop Grumman Corp. received a $75 million indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract to deliver Joint Threat Emitter (JTE) support services to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

In what world are the Houthis successful exactly?They have barely had any successful attacks outside of 1-3 attacks which is nothing impressive when KSA shares an almost 2000 km long border with Yemen and most of that border is heavily mountanious with Saudi Arabian cities located just across the border.Not only that KSA is the size of Iran and Turkey put together. It is very difficult to intercept all targets in such a large and challenging geography (mountains, desert, steppe and large uninhabited areas).There is hardly a more successful air defence in the modern era like the Saudi Arabian one with as many proven kills.KSA has THAAD, Patriot and a whole range of other air defense systems.In which world does KSA not have EW? Laughable claim.Some of the best radars in the world too, some locally produced like this passive radar system.I thought that this was a defense forum.