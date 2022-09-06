What's new

Iranian Vs. Turkish Vs. Israeli Drones Arms Race in Other Countries

Iran’s inauguration of a factory to build military drones in Tajikistan on May 17 is the latest example of the Middle East’s leading drone manufacturers expanding the production and proliferation of their unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs) to other countries.


At the opening ceremony for the factory in the Tajik capital Dushanbe, the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Major General Mohammad Bagheri, said Tehran is now in a position in which it “can export military equipment to allied and friendly countries to help increase security and sustainable peace.”

UAV drill begins in Iran

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) drill held by Iranian army in Semnan, Iran on January 5, 2021.

The facility will produce copies of Iran’s HESA Ababil-2, which can function as a surveillance drone or a loitering munition, also known as a kamikaze or “suicide” drone. Variants of the Ababil-2, the Qasef-1 and Qasef-2K, locally assembled by the Houthis in Yemen, have frequently been used in attacks against Saudi Arabia. The drones and the know-how and means to build and service them on Tajik soil will give Dushanbe a far cheaper alternative to manned aircraft (Tajikistan’s air force is tiny and antiquated and doesn’t have any jets) or the more high-end and pricier drones available on the market.



It will also contribute to the unprecedented proliferation of armed drones unfolding in Central Asia.


After all, the unveiling of the Ababil-2 factory in Dushanbe comes less than a year after Tajikistan’s neighbor Kyrgyzstan, which similarly lacks an effective air force or any fighter jets, ordered a number of Turkey’s well-known Bayraktar TB2 drones. It has yet to be seen if these drone procurements could spark an arms race between the two countries, which fought a brief border conflict in early 2021.

More significantly, a mere week before Iran unveiled the Dushanbe factory, Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) announced in a May 11 statement that it signed a memorandum of understanding with Kazakhstan Engineering to produce TAI’s Anka drones on Kazakh soil jointly. The deal includes maintenance and repair services from TAI and technology transfer. Kazakhstan is the first country outside Turkey in which Anka drones will be assembled.

TURKEY-ECONOMY-INDUSTRY-CONFLICT-ARMY-DEFENCE

The Anka Drone, 8.6 metres long and with a wingspan of 17.6 metres, manufactured in Turkish ... [+]

Kazakhstan isn’t the first country with which Turkey sought to co-produce its drones.

Ankara sold its close South Caucasus ally Azerbaijan Bayraktar TB2 drones that Baku successfully used during the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh war against Armenian forces. After that war, Turkey and Azerbaijan sought to expand their defense ties by signing the Shusha Declaration in June 2021. One project reported on at the time was the construction of a factory for producing Turkish drones, likely TB2s, on Azerbaijani soil. The present status of that project is unclear.

Another country Turkey had plans to build its drones with was Ukraine. Kyiv had procured a sizable fleet of Bayraktar TB2s beginning in 2019 and was very happy with its acquisition. Indeed, the TB2’s successful performance in combat against attacking Russian forces since the Feb. 24 invasion has not disappointed the Ukrainians.

Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 drone is seen during the...

KYIV, UKRAINE - 2021/08/24: Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 drone is seen during the Ukrainian

Last October, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced that Kyiv would build a factory to produce Turkish drones on its soil.

“A land plot on which the factory will be built has already been chosen,” he told a press conference.

While the subsequent Russian invasion has undoubtedly affected these plans, it may not have undone them, which seemed highly possible in the early days of the conflict. After all, Turkey has continued supplying Ukraine with TB2s since the war began, dubiously arguing that the deliveries do not constitute state-to-state arms sales since Baykar, a private company, is making them. Ankara will most likely have a role in helping Ukraine rebuild its defense industry after the war, and Kyiv would undoubtedly want more Turkish hardware, especially given the impressive performance of Ukrainian TB2s in this war.

Ukraine is the latest war in which the TB2 has proven itself in combat. However, it was Azerbaijan’s earlier decisive use of these drones in the fall of 2020 which dramatically increased foreign interest in them. Another drone that proved its proficiency in combat in that war was the Harop drone built by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI). Unlike the TB2, the Harop is a loitering munition designed primarily for suppression of enemy air defense/destruction of enemy air defenses (SEAD/DEAD) operations. The Azerbaijanis used their Harops against Armenia’s S-300 air defense missile systems during the Nagorno-Karabakh war.

IAI Harop, loitering munition, drone,

Launch of a Harop loitering munition.

ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES (IAI)

Last fall, it was reported that Israel and Morocco were on the verge of a deal to co-produce suicide drones, likely Harops, in the North African country. The Israeli press also reported that IAI received $22 million from Morocco that year, fueling speculation that it was part of a drone deal. Morocco has also ordered TB2s. A combination of Harops and TB2s could prove lethal in the arsenal of any military as Azerbaijan aptly demonstrated almost two years ago.

www.forbes.com

Iranian, Turkish And Israeli Drones Will Be Built In Other Countries

These recent developments are yet another striking reminder that the global proliferation of armed drones is in full swing.
Pakistan has a lot of catching up to do in terms of drones productions & capabilities
 
Main reason why Houthies are succesfull is that KSA do not have layered airdefence systems. No EW nothing but expensive Patriot systems what is not made to counter that.

The article writer is stupid, you can not compare TB2 with Kamikaze drone.
 
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1406416055052943360

In what world are the Houthis successful exactly?:rofl:

They have barely had any successful attacks outside of 1-3 attacks which is nothing impressive when KSA shares an almost 2000 km long border with Yemen and most of that border is heavily mountanious with Saudi Arabian cities located just across the border.

Not only that KSA is the size of Iran and Turkey put together. It is very difficult to intercept all targets in such a large and challenging geography (mountains, desert, steppe and large uninhabited areas).

There is hardly a more successful air defence in the modern era like the Saudi Arabian one with as many proven kills.

KSA has THAAD, Patriot and a whole range of other air defense systems.

In which world does KSA not have EW? Laughable claim.

Centre for Applied Research in Electronic Warfare (CAREW) | Prince Sultan Advanced Tech. Research Institute

CAREW Centre for Applied Research in Electronic Warfare CAREW was established in 2015.
psatri.ksu.edu.sa psatri.ksu.edu.sa



militaryembedded.com

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia selects Northrop Grumman for electronic warfare simulation contract - Military Embedded Systems

BUFFALO, N.Y. Officials at Northrop Grumman Corp. received a $75 million indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract to deliver Joint Threat Emitter (JTE) support services to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
militaryembedded.com militaryembedded.com


Some of the best radars in the world too, some locally produced like this passive radar system.

1662499902448.png


1662499969467.png


1662499928846.png


1662499994675.png


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1283369996983439363

I thought that this was a defense forum.
 
Some just troll to get more info..instead of searching themselves..
 
They Skyguard,Hawk,Patriot and THAAD. That's a layered air defence. I don't know if they still use their Shahin and VADS systems well. They've shot down a lot of drones and missiles.

Logically drones the size of TB2 are much easier targets to spot and shoot down.
 
SAUDI ARABIA


S.Arabia is having trouble defending against after years of focusing on longer-range Ballistic Missile threats

2 threats that have grown significantly these days .... Kamikaze Drones and ground skimming Cruise missiles to have small radar signatures and can fly close to the ground, sharply reducing the detection range

PATRIOT and THAAD to protect against Fighter Jets and Ballistic missiles
HAWK is outdated
CROTALE is from 1980


So Patriot missiles failed to stop Drones and cruise missiles attacking Saudi oil fields

İran/Houtsis used 18 Kamikaze Drones and 7 Cruise Missiles to hit ARAMCO oil facilities

Kamikaze Drones and Cruise Missiles flew closer to the ground which could not be detected from long distance by the PATRIOT's one-way Radar

and to maneuver, allowing Kamikaze Drones and Cruise Missiles to hit the coverage gaps between Radars and PATRIOT batteries

also PATRIOT System with launcher at a 70-degree angle



Turkiye has its own 3 Systems to intercept Kamikaze Drones and Cruise Missiles

KORKUT 35 mm SPAAG with air burst munition

SAHIN 40 mm anti Drone System with air burst munition

HISAR-A/O Air Defense Systems


Kamikaze Drones and Cruise Missiles are far cheaper than a $2 million Patriot missile,
 
Last edited:
Only İsrael,Turkiye and İran have developed Kamikaze Drone - Anti-Radiation Drone in the World



Israel HAROP
İran SHADED-136
Turkiye KARGI


KARGI anti-radiation Drone .. Turkiye

6+ hours of operation capability ( 1.000 km )
RF seeker
home-of-jam capability
SATCOM communication
Datalink
SEAD (Suppression of Enemy Air Defenses)
DEAD (Destruction of Enemy Air Defenses)

1662526001252.png


KARGI anti-radiation Drone with EO/IR System
1662526073816.png
 
saiful arab, ther is nothing on the table KSA can offer when it comes to EW systems you call that EW ahaha. Houthies are destroying with ther cheap drone missiles of mbs. Thats the fact...

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1566825777164963842
 
Turkey is very experienced in anti-drone systems. Drone attacks on Turkish bases in Syria and Iraq were successfully prevented. These attacks are being carried out by the PKK and by Iranian-backed groups.
 
Well there you have it people. MMM-E gave the answer again:

"Turkish drones superior,Israel/Iran drones patetic patetic. All patetic. Only Turkiye in the world great drone superpower".

Ok in a serious note now,Saudis claim that "Between 2017 and 2020, the RSAF claimed the interception of 311 cruise missiles and 343 suicide drones but failed to stop all the attacks against the strategic Saudi sites of the Houthi movement and Iran."

That's a very good number. Of course some missiles and drones will not be detected or shot down. I don't think any country has 100% hit probability to shoot down everything. And especially when Houthis and their Iranian allies had been constantly attacking for years.
 
all propeller drones are kamikaze against enemy with layered air-defence systems. after the russians brought in air-defence systems to eastern region news of TB2 has been very quiet unlike in the early days of invasion.
 
Turkiye has put forward a "new military doctrine" in the world to use UCAVs as close air support to destroy hundreds of military hardware


AKINCI UCAV is the most heavily armed UCAV in the World to hit even Warships


American MQ-9 armed with only 12-25 km HELLFIRE and GBU-12 Paveway II
İranian KAMAN UCAV with payload of 300 kg
Chinese Wing Loong-II UCAV with payload of 480 kg
Turkish AKINCI UCAV with payload of 1.500 kg

Turkish missiles to carry by AKINCI UCAV
-- 30 km TRLG-122 laser guided supersonic missile
-- 40 km KUZGUN-KY missile with IIR
-- 150 km CAKIR mini cruise missile with IIR+RF
-- 150 km TRLG-230 laser guided supersonic missile
-- 180+ km KUZGUN-TJ missile with IIR or RF
-- 275 km SOM cruise missile with IIR
-- 25 km BOZDOGAN air to air missile
-- 100+ km GOKDOGAN air to air missile

1662620731458.jpeg

1662620812825.jpeg

1662620764673.jpeg



TB-2 UCAVs kill list ...

2 x Ilyushin IL-76
1 x Antonov AN-32
2x S-300
12 x Pantsir S1
2 x Kamov KA-52
3 x Sukhoi SU-22
2 x Mi-8
120+ Tanks
421+ Vehicles
18+ Aircrafts
8+ Radars
7+ Naval Ships
2+ Trains
60+ Air-Defence Systems ( BUK , TOR , OSA , etc )
280+ Missile Systems

Total: 857
1662616730683.png

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1565491818699030529
 
Last edited:
Technically Turkish UCAVs are the most experienced out of Israel and Iran. I don't think anyone can dispute this at all.

Some users here don't seem to understand, within UAVs or UAS, their are doctrinal differences between our countries that cannot be compared. For example, Turkey is heading towards greater/larger UCAVs, with more capabilities, we can clearly see this path with impressive UCAVs. Israel is also focused on this path.

As usual Iran has to take a different approach. Whilst Iran has a very large capacity of UCAVs, you'll notice they are small, similar to the dimensions of the TB2, mostly no larger than this. Iran is focused on this, but also more so on swarms and waves (large quantity), small sizes with inter-UAS integration (kinda made up that word). These doctrinal way of thinking is entirely predicated on the threats each country faces. For example, a large UCAV like Akinci would be useless for Iran, given it's enemies are operating 100s of F-35s, and seek air superiority (USA+Isreal) for example.
 
10 years ago there was not any Turkish UCAV
Now Turkiye has superior UCAV technologies to even İsrael



Turkiye has all kinds of UCAVs from mini to swarm attack Kamikaze , from supersonic decoy to tactical , from MALE to HALE

and KIZILELMA unmanned stealth Fighter Jet
( maiden flight in the first quarter of 2023 .... in service by 2025 )


SELCUK BAYRAKTAR ( Chairman of BAYKARTech )

" When the latest generation sensors and weapons are integrated, KIZILELMA has the potential to shoot down a 4th generation fighter jet, maybe a 5th generation F35 with new technologies in the future "

"We are considering 3 variants for now"


1x AI-25TLT (16,5 kN) KIZILELMA variant-I
1x AI-322F (41 kN) KIZILELMA variant-II
2x AI-322F (41 kN + 41 kN ) : 82 kN .... twin engined KIZILELMA variant-III

Lenght : 14.7 m
Wingspan : 10 m
Height : 3.3 m

Endurance : 5 Hours
Combat radius : 500 nm
Service ceiling : 35,000 - 45.000 ft
Cruise speed : mach 0,6 - 0,9
MTOW: 6.000 kg
Payload : 1.500 kg
1x AI-25TLT (16,5 kN) turbofan engine

-- AESA Radar , EOTS
-- Stealth design
-- Internal weapon stations
-- Stealth flight capability
-- The ability to hide from Radars
-- Aggressive maneuverability with delta canard
-- Smart fleet autonomy equipped with artificial intelligence

-- SATCOM + 3 redundant LOS
-- Independent navigation
-- Operational capability from TCG ANADOLU light Aircraft Carrier

Real prototype which will make maiden flight in the first quarter of 2023
1662619476395.png

1662619491357.png
 
Last edited:

