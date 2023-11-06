Turkish Armed Forces vs Israeli Defence Forces

I haven't read the last pages but if you want the impartial opinion of a Turkish guy, here you go:
• due to Western backing, the IDF always had the upper hand when it came to propaganda which led to an unrealistic and unreliable image of Israel's capabilities and capacities
• if we exclude the Israeli nuclear weapons, Türkiye has always been more competent than the Israeli forces in handling insurgencies
• most of Israel's operations in Syria are protected by the US presence which is why Russia doesn't interfere and Israel is basically free to roam
• Türkiye had to deal with the so called Hendek wars in several major cities all across the southeast and, yet, the Turkish Security Forces managed to win decisively, see:
• Türkiye pushed PKK basically out of the country without imprisoning millions of its own citizens
• Israel's image has been damaged similarly to what has happened to Russia in Ukraine
• Technology is key, no objection from this corner, however, Israel is a living proof that getting the latest toys isn't everything if you lack the spirit of a fighter and have no plans for the day after
I am not a person who loves to indulge in self-praise but I sleep better knowing that the Turkish Military is capable of winning guerilla wars while being highly power-assertive against all militaries in our region at the same time.
