Turkish Armed Forces vs Israeli Defence Forces

I haven't read the last pages but if you want the impartial opinion of a Turkish guy, here you go:• due to Western backing, the IDF always had the upper hand when it came to propaganda which led to an unrealistic and unreliable image of Israel's capabilities and capacities• if we exclude the Israeli nuclear weapons, Türkiye has always been more competent than the Israeli forces in handling insurgencies• most of Israel's operations in Syria are protected by the US presence which is why Russia doesn't interfere and Israel is basically free to roam• Türkiye had to deal with the so called Hendek wars in several major cities all across the southeast and, yet, the Turkish Security Forces managed to win decisively, see:• Türkiye pushed PKK basically out of the country without imprisoning millions of its own citizens• Israel's image has been damaged similarly to what has happened to Russia in Ukraine• Technology is key, no objection from this corner, however, Israel is a living proof that getting the latest toys isn't everything if you lack the spirit of a fighter and have no plans for the day afterI am not a person who loves to indulge in self-praise but I sleep better knowing that the Turkish Military is capable of winning guerilla wars while being highly power-assertive against all militaries in our region at the same time.