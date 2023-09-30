Armenian terrorists attacked Turkish attachés in the US

Days before, the Armenian lobby had started to target a conference that had nothing to do with them and where Ambassador Mercan, representing the Republic of Turkiye, was present.While the ASALA terror is still in our memories, the fact that Armenians on US soil could attack a conference on a university campus in the presence of top Turkish officials is alarming in terms of the attitude of the US state.Armenian terrorists caused a riot in Los Angeles at a conference attended by our Ambassador to the United States Hasan Murat Mercan. There was an attempted attack on the Embassy's Religious Attaché and the terrorists beat him with kicks and punches. The lynching attempt was prevented at the last moment by the people who intervened. It is unclear whether security measures on campus were deliberately left weak. Since the US authorities are responsible for security there, there were no guards around the attachés.ASALA and JCAG Armenian terrorists assassinated Mehmet Baydar, Turkiye's Consul General in Los Angeles, and Consul Bahadır Demir. This is also unofficially recognized as the emergence of ASALA. The same terrorist organization martyred Turkish Ambassador to Vienna Daniş Tunalıgil on October 22, 1975. Just two days later, Ambassador İsmail Erez was targeted in Paris. Erez and his driver Talip Yener were also martyred by ASALA. Diplomats were not the only victims of the terrorist attacks. Their families were also targeted. On June 2, 1978, Necla Kuneralp, the wife of Zeki Kuneralp, Ambassador to Madrid, was martyred as a result of terrorist fire.In 1982, Armenian terrorists made another appearance in Los Angeles.Consul General Kemal Arıkan was martyred. In the 70s and 80s, Turkiye lost 31 victims to terrorism against diplomats.Each of these killings and bombings involved security weaknesses, suggesting the blatant and deliberate involvement of the local security forces of the countries in question. When all these countries did not heed our warnings and these attacks did not stop, the Turkish state took matters into its own hands and took action against ASALA's organizers, aiders and abettors.Turkish people is deeply concerned by the attack on our ambassador, especially when the state of California has such grave memories in diplomat killings. It must be known that this behavior will not go unanswered.