Ukraine's Bayraktar TB2 drones appear to be back in combat — and with devastating effect, reports say
A Ukrainian-operated Bayraktar TB2 unmanned combat aerial vehicle appeared to successfully target and destroy a Russian patrol boat, reports say.
ca.finance.yahoo.com
Video footage shared by Ukraine's Navy appeared to show a Bayraktar TB2 unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) destroying a Russian KS-701 patrol boat in the Black Sea — a sign that the formidable Turkish-built drone is back in operation.
- The TB2 drone was almost written off as Russia's defenses appeared to have got the better of them.
- But reports say they are flying again and hitting Russian targets with devastating effect.
- The Turkish-built TB2 uses hi-tech optics and can be armed with an array of smart munitions.
In the grisly clip, which was shared on Telegram on September 3, black and white footage shows figures moving around on a boat before it's engulfed by a devastating explosion.
The caption with the video says: "In the north-western part of the Black Sea, during an attempt to land enemy personnel, the naval aviation of the Ukrainian Navy destroyed an enemy boat of the type KS-701 Tunets. The enemy suffered losses amounting to 6 killed and two wounded invaders."
Another video that went viral on social media the same day featured the destruction of a Russian military's Ural truck in the Kherson region, also appeared to show the TB2 Bayraktar in action.
Why the TB2 has returned to devastating action could be a testament to the months Ukraine has spent degrading Russia's air defense systems, hitting Putin's forces deep behind the frontline with HIMARS, missiles, and pinpoint drone attacks.
"That TB-2s again are firing missiles at Russian troops is a strong indicator that Russian air defenses in the south are in trouble," wrote David Axe in Forbes.
Indeed, the TB2 Bayraktar sorties revival came a week after a prized advanced S-400 Triumf was spectacularly destroyed in Crimea.
@Foinikas @nahtanbob the Indian media was mocking this drone for being jammed out by the Russian Federation. Just at the same time the Indian Armed Forces wanted to buy this drone.
Where is the Indian media mocking this drone now? lol