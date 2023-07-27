What's new

Saudi Arabia is buying Bayraktar Akinci attack drones worth more than $3 billion in the largest contract in the history of Turkey's defence industry

Saudi Arabia is buying Bayraktar Akinci attack drones worth more than $3 billion in the largest contract in the history of Turkey's defence industry

By: Maksim Panasovskyi | yesterday, 19:35

Saudi Arabia is buying Bayraktar Akinci attack drones worth more than $3 billion in the largest contract in the history of Turkey's defence industry


Baykar recently signed a contract with Saudi Arabia to export Akinci drones. The deal was the largest in the history of the Turkish defence industry. The day before, the amount of the contract became known.

Here's What We Know​

Baykar exports Bayraktar TB2 attack drones to 30 countries. Akinci is not as popular so far. Saudi Arabia has become the third drone operator in the region after Kuwait and Qatar. It will pay more than $3bn for Akinci, but the number of drones is not specified.
The Bayraktar Akinci is a drone that can conduct reconnaissance, surveillance and reconnaissance as well as strike enemy positions. The drone has a payload capacity of 1,500kg and a maximum take-off weight of 5,500kg.
The drone can remain airborne for 24 hours. Two AI-450T turboprop engines or two PD-222 piston engines allow the drone to reach speeds of more than 300 km/h.
 

