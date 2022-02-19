What's new

Iranian Aviation Products..military and civilian

In the name of Parvardegar
I open this thread to document the Products that Iran produces in the field of Aviation and their status as we know todate. The thread is intended as a catalog of civilian and military, fixed wing or rotary wing products (drones not included). If you have interesting photos or videos please pitch in...(The thread will be populated as time allows)

I start the thread with Iran's most recent product: Iran's first indigenous light fighter jet.

Kowsar Jet Fighter
  • Function: Light fighter
  • Status: limited production (one or two squadrons planned)
  • Construction: 98% Iranian components including.. Jet engines, Airframe (inspired by F5), Fully digital Avionics (flight and mission)...Ejection seat, Landing gear
Kowsar_5.jpg
Kowsar_3.jpg
Kowsar_7.jpg
Kowsar_9.jpg
Kowsar_6.jpg
Kowsar_8.jpg
Kowsar _4.jpg
kowsar_1.png


Yaseen Jet Trainer
  • Function: Jet Trainer
  • Status: Flight tests and certification
  • Construction: All Iranian components including.. Jet engines, airframe, digital Avionics..Ejection seat, Landing gear
    Yaseen_3.jpg
    Yaseen_2.jpg
    Yaseen_1.png
Yaseen development team last year.
 
Qaher 313
  • Function: Stealth Light fighter
  • Status: Technology demonstrator. One prototype built..taxi trials done.
  • Construction: All Iranian components including.. Jet engines, Airframe , Fully digital Avionics (flight and mission)...Ejection seat, Landing gear
Q313_2.jpg
Q313_3.jpg
Q313-4.jpg
Q313_1.jpeg
 
Yasin Design make it more suitable for CAS roles but there is one small problem with it . while its the same size than Kowsar its around 1000kg heavier and that's a problem as both airplane have limited capacity to carry arms .
 
Hybrid eVTOL
  • Function: Civilian aircraft. A Privately funded project (SAMAD Aerospace). 2, 4 and 6 seat Passenger carrier
  • Status: Prototype undergoing tests
  • Construction: Fully designed and built in Iran
Note: The test model is a 2 person version and has a hybrid electric/gas turbine engine.

Video is in english and provides more info

1632655643443.png


1632655673023.png

 
IR-140
  • Function:Civilian Airliner 52 passenger
  • Status: 7 aircrafts built..Project abandoned due to Tech problems with the engine and Ukranian company departing Iran
  • Construction: Iranian assembled Antonove An-140
1645304240510.png

1645304619222.png
 
TOOPHAN II
  • Function: Military Gunship helicopter
  • Status: in limited Production by PANHA.
  • Construction: Iranian airframe reverse engineered and heavily modified AH 1J airframe, digital cockpit,new bulletproof canopy design,all-new forward and rear cockpit instrument panels (pilot and gunner), a new avionics suite, revised cockpit armouring, and a nose-mounted forward-looking infrared (FLIR) camera. Armament include all Iranian made weapons.

1645369866887.png

1645369967635.png

1645370002677.png

1645370195255.png

1645370118407.png


 
aryobarzan said:
It was a platform to learn from..that is what it was..not the first military project that was not viable..but proved useful to learn your mistakes...
With some modifications and enhancements, with narrowly defined mono-mission parameters as a low-altitude, strictly hit-and run (naval) strike aircraft Qaher-313 could be viable. It was never meant to be anything other than something along these lines, and in this sense was not a farce nor a propaganda stunt, unlike what many assume due to not taking into account the limited role supposed to be fulfilled by the platform, nor the largely asymmetric doctrinal environment under which it would operate, marked by pervasive out-of-the-box thinking.
 
Ali_Baba said:
Seriously - this was a practical joke - did you not get the Memo ??????
A practical joke with more modern practical elements such as rear landing gears being stored inside a hull instead of wing which for F-5 and F-20 limited wing carrying capacity.

Main limitation of Qaher is Iranian jet engine technology capability hence if Iran at very least needs to develop from Jahesh-700 a larger turbofan with 1800kgf thrust that has 1/2 or 1/3 of specific fuel consumption of kgf generated per kg of jet fuel consumed which is possible to do, but limitation will be subsonic operation.

If such is done then Qaher could have 2-3 times longer range than F-5 Tiger II if Qaher already had internal weapons bay, if not then fuel capacity can be reduced in order to allow to have internal space for air to air missiles thus maintain low RCS. Iran has domestic radar for BVR missiles but doesn't have compact BVR ARH missiles for something like Qaher.

Another is that Yasin should be retired, Iran should look at L-39NG style aircraft that has FJ44-4A as with such single engine advanced trainer that Yasin consumes jet fuel that could power 4 to 6 of L39NG hence Jahesh-700 based on FJ33 should be upscaled to FJ44-4A equivalent. Iranian air force will get sooner grounded with Yasin than with an L39NG equivalent jet trainer on matter of fact involving jet fuel.
 
Shahed 285
  • Function: single seat light attack/ reconnaissance chopper
  • Status: in Production for IRGC (naval and ground versions) by HESA.
  • Construction: Iranian airframe, Hydraulic systems,avionics. Engine and gearbox unknown.
Shahed_285_1.jpg

1645391335211.png

1645391518215.png

shahead-285_2.jpg

 
Some of the Aviation components

"Owj" Jet engine
  • Type: Turbo Jet, 5000-6000 lbf with afterburner.
  • Status: in full Production
  • Construction: Iranian reverse engineered J85

61709294.jpg

1065657_783.jpg

13990530000351_Test_PhotoN.jpg




1065569_623.jpg




"Jahesh-700" Jet engine

  • Type: Turbofan jet engine with 700 kg thrust (1500 lbf)
  • Status: in Production
  • Construction: fully Iranian, single-crystal blades technology and very low fuel consumption
1645538193666.png

1645538133179.png

1645538161731.png

 

