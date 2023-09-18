What's new

If you find a missing F-35, please call 843-963-3600

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1703523385475534968

Authorities search for F-35 jet after 'mishap' near South Carolina base; pilot safely ejected​

Military officials are searching for a missing aircraft involved in a "mishap" off the coast of South Carolina on Sunday after a Marine Corps pilot safely ejected from the fighter jet.

The pilot ejected and parachuted safely into a North Charleston, South Carolina, neighborhood at about 2 p.m. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was in stable condition, said Maj. Melanie Salinas. The pilot’s name has not been released.

The F-35B Lightning II jet began its flight from Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort. The aircraft was part of a Marine fighter attack training squadron with the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing.

Officials, who are searching north of Joint Base Charleston near Lake Moultrie and Lake Marion based on the aircraft’s last known location, said two planes were flying together but that there is no evidence that one interfered with the other.

The second jet landed at Joint Base Charleston, according to officials.

A South Carolina Law Enforcement Division helicopter joined the search for the F-35 after some bad weather cleared in the area, Senior Master Sgt. Heather Stanton at Joint Base Charleston said. Military officials appealed in online posts Sunday for any help from the public in locating the aircraft.

Authorities did not say what caused the mishap and said more information would be provided at a later time.

US military asks for help to find missing F-35 fighter jet after ‘mishap’ sees pilot eject

Search for F-35B Lightning II fighter jet focused on two lakes after Marine Corps pilot ejected over North Charleston for unknown reason
Also, tweet of the century.

F-35.png
 
Dalit said:
This is a joke, right?
Click to expand...

No, it's true.
F-35 jet reported missing by authorities after pilot ejects during 'mishap': Officials

Joint Base Charleston announced that they are searching for a missing F-35 jet that a pilot ejected from on Sunday. It is suspected to have crashed north of the Air Force base.
F-35 jet reported missing by authorities after pilot ejects during ‘mishap’: Officials

US military officials are searching for a missing F-35 jet after a “mishap” caused its pilot to eject on Sunday afternoon.
