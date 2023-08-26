What's new

U.S. military pilot dies in F/A-18 Hornet jet crash near San Diego

U.S. military pilot dies in F/A-18 Hornet jet crash near San Diego​

Reuters
August 26, 20233:45 AM GMT+8

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A U.S. military pilot died in a crash overnight near a Marine Corps site in San Diego, the Marine Corps said on Friday, adding it was launching an investigation into the incident.

The pilot was the only person on board the F/A-18 Hornet when it crashed at 11:54 p.m. on Thursday, the Marine Corps said in a statement.

Search and rescue personnel recovered the pilot's body near the crash site, in the vicinity of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, the statement said. The identity of the pilot will not be released until the person's family is notified, it added.

ABC News, citing an unnamed defense official, said the aircraft was on a training flight.


U.S. military pilot dies in jet crash near San Diego

A U.S. military pilot died in a crash overnight near a Marine Corps site in San Diego, the Marine Corps said on Friday, adding it was launching an investigation into the incident.
RIP. Unfortunate incident.
 

