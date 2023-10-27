Chinese fighter jet nearly crashes into U.S. bomber， A Chinese fighter jet came within 10 feet, about 3 meters, of a U.S. Air Force B-52 bomber

beijingwalker
A Chinese Navy J-11 fighter. In the latest incident above the South China Sea on Oct. 24, one of these jets was maneuvered to within 9 meters of a U.S. B-52 bomber, the U.S. military says. (U.S. Indo-Pacific Command/Handout via Reuters) © Reuters
TOMOKO ASHIZUKA, Nikkei staff writerOctober 27, 2023 12:08 JST
WASHINGTON -- A Chinese fighter jet came within 10 feet, about 3 meters, of a U.S. Air Force B-52 bomber flying over the South China Sea on Tuesday night, the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement released on Thursday.
The U.S. official blasted the pilot of the Chinese fighter for unsafe maneuvering during poor nighttime visibility, which the official said put both aircraft at risk.
