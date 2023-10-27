What's new

Chinese fighter jet nearly crashes into U.S. bomber， A Chinese fighter jet came within 10 feet, about 3 meters, of a U.S. Air Force B-52 bomber

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 4, 2011
Messages
64,589
Reaction score
-55
Country
China
Location
China

Chinese fighter jet nearly crashes into U.S. bomber​

Aircraft flying over the South China Sea missed each other by 3 meters
https%253A%252F%252Fcms-image-bucket-production-ap-northeast-1-a7d2.s3.ap-northeast-1.amazonaws.com%252Fimages%252F7%252F1%252F5%252F9%252F46749517-1-eng-GB%252F2022-12-29T192624Z_1753055940_RC2QFY9DZDS2_RTRMADP_3_USA-CHINA-MILITARY.JPG

A Chinese Navy J-11 fighter. In the latest incident above the South China Sea on Oct. 24, one of these jets was maneuvered to within 9 meters of a U.S. B-52 bomber, the U.S. military says. (U.S. Indo-Pacific Command/Handout via Reuters) © Reuters

TOMOKO ASHIZUKA, Nikkei staff writerOctober 27, 2023 12:08 JST

WASHINGTON -- A Chinese fighter jet came within 10 feet, about 3 meters, of a U.S. Air Force B-52 bomber flying over the South China Sea on Tuesday night, the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement released on Thursday.

The U.S. official blasted the pilot of the Chinese fighter for unsafe maneuvering during poor nighttime visibility, which the official said put both aircraft at risk.

asia.nikkei.com

Chinese fighter jet nearly crashes into U.S. bomber

Aircraft flying over the South China Sea missed each other by 3 meters
asia.nikkei.com asia.nikkei.com
 
Why is there a freaking bomber loaded with frecking bombs flying near or over mainland on a yard that is not theirs.

These ppl are blood thirsty.
 
Last edited:
This could end up in China trying to sabotage NATO in Ukraine. If Americans kept out of China's affairs, they might not see Chinese sympathy for the Russian Federation in Ukraine.
 
ThunderCat said:
This could end up in China trying to sabotage NATO in Ukraine. If Americans kept out of China's affairs, they might not see Chinese sympathy for the Russian Federation in Ukraine.
Click to expand...
Yeha. It was well paid off. Because Chinese bought oil and gas in big number and kept Russian economy run in war and europ lost the oil and gas for Russia which was very cheap..
 
The American bully seems to be having trouble bullying the Chinese.
 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Videos show Chinese planes coming with 20 feet of US fighter jets and 'flashing their weapons'
Replies
14
Views
347
Flotilla
F
beijingwalker
Chinese warship nearly hits U.S. destroyer in Taiwan Strait during joint Canada-U.S. mission
Replies
10
Views
871
Dexon
D
beijingwalker
U.S. military pilot dies in F/A-18 Hornet jet crash near San Diego
Replies
6
Views
347
waz
waz
Muhammed45
China, Russia launch joint air patrol, alarms South Korea
Replies
0
Views
312
Muhammed45
Muhammed45
beijingwalker
Chinese Defense Minister Li Tells Foreign Militaries, ‘Mind Your Own Business’
2
Replies
18
Views
2K
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom