Iran Implies Collapse Of Deal To Buy Russia’s Su-35 Warplanes​

Bilal Khan (Quwa) said: tbh... I bet Russia wants to supply Iran with Su-35s, but it just can't do it. Russia's industrial capabilities are well behind that of China across almost all areas, especially electronics and aerostructure materials. They can't scale as widely as China nor can they up output as high as China. I'd argue that the days of us seeing Russia as a major exporter of aircraft are over; it's USA, Europe, and China now.



The only thing stopping China from supplying Iran is American pressure re: trade. However, as the U.S. ups the ante in the Pacific, I can see the Chinese also responding in kind by giving Iran what it wants. The neat thing about Iran is that while it's a fuel giant, it's also sitting on a lot of organic R&D expertise; so, the Chinese may even be able to get some R&D services from Iran to further augment their own industries.



It wouldn't surprise me if Iran gets Sino-Flankers and, like the F-14, ends up being the only overseas user of said Flankers.

Large RCS is a big no-no in modern combat aviation. I am against this Sukhoi family for this reason.Our Integrated Air Defence IADS is top-notch. It is layered with a network of OTH radars for searching (1200+ KM), further layered with 3D PESA+AESA+Passive radars for detecting/tracking fighter-sized RCS m2 targets from 300-400+ KM away. These are datalinked to a network of mobile SHORADS + HIMADs (max range 300 KM) and 1-2 types of fighters (Kosar confirmed, F-14AM disputed).What we need are interceptors with the longest possible BVR, a purpose, R-37 less SU-35S can not serve. We need interceptors that can become part of this IADS through double duplex datalinks, AESA radars, IRST, ECM packages, and the longest possible ARH-BVR like meteor.Our dilemma is that we do make one Long range BVR missile which is an SARH+ECCM carrier with a range of 150 KM but the problem is that only F-14AM (Local upgraded AWG-9 radars) can use it considering its size avionics. F-4E/D upgraded with local PESA radar can fire this weapon too but the G limit reduces to ~3-4 Gs. Its ARH version being tested has a range of 200 KM but again the size and weight are the problems.IMO our best solution was to procure ~100 x MIG-29M+MIG-35 with R-77ER, they will fit in IRIAF like a glove considering we already operate them and they are not costly, Russia does not need them like they need SU-35S . Them datalinked to IADS + 40 x F-14, 100 x Kowsar-1 jet will be enough to secure airspace.In the early 1990s, IRIAF did ask for 72 MIG-29 9.13 + 24 MIG-31 but Yeltsin's government backed out because of US pressure. Only 24 MIG-29 came with R-27R and R-73E. Then they backed out of S-300, now SU-35S. We have a shaky history with Russia. They are the biggest supplier of weaponry to Iran thats a fact but not very reliable ones how US was to Shahi Iran.