What's new

Iranian Marine products...........Civilian and Naval

aryobarzan

aryobarzan

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Feb 17, 2019
Messages
4,437
Reaction score
1
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Canada
In the name of Parvardegar

I open this thread which will become a "placeholder" for all Iranian marine related products . I will cover "civilian" and "Naval" products made in Iran. I hope to populate this thread gradually and if you think I missed a products please Tag me for it..Thanks to my dear fried @drmeson for providing me some data on the naval side.

I start with the big boys!

Iran 's"AFRAMAX" class tanker
  • Built by Iran SADRA shipbuilding with 80% domestic content
  • Capacity 750,000 barrels of oil
  • Engine:21,000 horsepower
  • Three diesel generators , capable of producing 900 kilowatts of electricity.
  • Status: Two already built and delivered to the customer in Venezuela. Two more in the order books for the same customer
1658748132882.png

1658748296743.png

1658748210850.png

1655117342755.jpeg

1655117373433.jpeg

1655117401040.jpeg

1655117424040.jpeg

1655117444592.jpeg

1655117463038.jpeg
 
I.R.I.N.S " MAKRAN"

Re-built in Iran and launched in 2020 is Iran's largest Naval ship..Makarn is a heavily modified tanker design that can sail 3 years without docking
  • An "Aframax" class ship
  • Year of Operation: 2020
  • Retrofit: Iranian naval shipyards
  • Original builder: Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Japan 2010
  • Displacement: 121,000 metric tons full load
  • Endurance: 1000 days
  • speed: 14.5 knots
  • 228 meter long ,42 meter wide
  • Function: Floating Forward Operating Base
  • status: In service with Iranian Navy
  • Propulsion: Diesel, 20,000 hp typical[/SIZE
    Weapons: unknown ..carries towed onboard Air defence systems, FACs,and Drons


1658769843351.png

1658769864654.jpeg

1658770051786.jpeg

1658770096351.png

1658771748532.png

1658771906618.png
 
Last edited:
aryobarzan said:
I.R.I.N.S " MAKRAN"

Re-built in Iran and launched in 2020 is Iran's largest Naval ship..Makarn is a heavily modified tanker design that can sail 3 years without docking
  • An "Aframax" class ship
  • Year of Operation: 2020
  • Retrofit: Iranian naval shipyards
  • Original builder: Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Japan 2010
  • Displacement: 121,000 metric tons full load
  • Endurance: 1000 days
  • speed: 14.5 knots
  • 228 meter long ,42 meter long
  • Function: Floating Forward Operating Base
  • status: In service with Iranian Navy
  • Propulsion: Diesel, 20,000 hp typical[/SIZE
    Wespons: unknown ..carries Towed onboard Air defence systems, FACs,and Drons


View attachment 865187
View attachment 865188
View attachment 865189
View attachment 865190
View attachment 865194
View attachment 865195
Click to expand...
i still wonder why they didn't extend the upper deck a little backward so it could be used for launching and landing drones
 
I.R.I.S "Roudaki"

Rebuilt and repurposed by Iran, "Shahid Roudaki" is a large military mobile base and a carrier. launched in 2020 by IRGC naval arm after extensive modifications
  • Type: Roll-in/Roll-off
  • Year of Operation: 2020
  • Retrofit: IRGC naval shipyards
  • Original builder: Italian-built cargo ship 1992
  • Displacement: 12,000 metric tons
  • 150 meter long ,22 meter wide
  • Function: Armed fleet carrier and mobile base
  • status: In service with IRGC Navy
  • Propulsion: unknown
    Weapons/sensors: 3D phased array radar,3rd of Khordad AD, Drones,FACs, Helicopters
1658836082522.png

1658836166746.png

1658836349952.png

1658836644393.png


Hack-Hook said:
i still wonder why they didn't extend the upper deck a little backward so it could be used for launching and landing drones
Click to expand...
1658836978798.png
 
Last edited:
aryobarzan said:
1658836978798.png
Click to expand...
its what i say . why the helipad is not extended here , by the way this is not some place to run drones that is some shroud, if i was to design it i'd had extended the helipad up to the tower at the back of the ship
 
Hack-Hook said:
its what i say . why the helipad is not extended here , by the way this is not some place to run drones that is some shroud, if i was to design it i'd had extended the helipad up to the tower at the back of the ship
Click to expand...
Hack-Hook said:
its what i say . why the helipad is not extended here , by the way this is not some place to run drones that is some shroud, if i was to design it i'd had extended the helipad up to the tower at the back of the ship
Click to expand...
Looking at the photos I estimate the length of the flight deck to be around 80 meters...why do you think this is not enough for a drone to take flight...Landing may be tougher and they may need catch cables or nets..
 
aryobarzan said:
Looking at the photos I estimate the length of the flight deck to be around 80 meters...why do you think this is not enough for a drone to take flight...Landing may be tougher and they may need catch cables or nets..
Click to expand...
80m is good for light drones , if the drone carry ordenance it probably need more length for flying and also landing is a problem.

look at this
44072635-9673197-image-a-44_1623359653144.jpg

if it was me i devided the boat to both side of the ship (honestly i still can't understand how they lower the boat to water , i can't see a mechanism for that.

and then extended the central part of the helipad toward the tower at the back of the ship by doing so the length of the helipad would have more than doubled and UAV like Mohajer-6 , Ababil-5 or Kaman-12 could have easily operated on the deck , they could add a sefety net at the back of the deck but i doubt it was necessary for those uavs,
the ship could have been turned to a drone carrier with the ability to launch at least 50-60 of such drones
 
Last edited:
aryobarzan said:
Looking at the photos I estimate the length of the flight deck to be around 80 meters...why do you think this is not enough for a drone to take flight...Landing may be tougher and they may need catch cables or nets..
Click to expand...
This is where a diagonal/angled style flight deck might be better,as it would allow for the possibility of go arounds if the first attempt at lining up for a landing is unsuccessful.
But I certainly agree about the need for some sort of arrestor gear
 
Hack-Hook said:
80m is good for light drones , if the drone carry ordenance it probably need more length for flying and also landing is a problem.

look at this
44072635-9673197-image-a-44_1623359653144.jpg

if it was me i devided the boat to both side of the ship (honestly i still can't understand how they lower the boat to water , i can't see a mechanism for that.

and then extended the central part of the helipad toward the tower at the back of the ship by doing so the length of the helipad would have more than doubled and UAV like Mohajer-6 , Ababil-5 or Kaman-12 could have easily operated on the deck , they could add a sefety net at the back of the deck but i doubt it was necessary for those uavs,
the ship could have been turned to a drone carrier with the ability to launch at least 50-60 of such drones
Click to expand...
Possible the next generation being built as we speak will be more drone friendly with extended or deck and also have a crane for deck loads
 
I.R.I.S "NAZERI"

Shahid Nazeri vessel is a command patrol and reconnaissance vessel. Fully designed and built in Iran and launched 2016
  • Type: Two-hull ( catamaran) with marine aluminum alloy
  • Year of Operation: 2016
  • Build: IRGC naval shipyards
  • Displacement: 800 metric tons
  • 55 meter long ,14.1 meter wide
  • Function: Command, patrol and reconnaissance
  • status: In service with IRGC Navy
  • Propulsion: Diesel twin-engine with two independent shafts and propellers
  • Speed: 28 knots
  • Operational Range: 10,000 KM
  • Weapons/sensors: Helicopter,search radar, 20 mm three-barrel rotating cannon,Torpedos (if required)

1658922368562.png

1658924589515.png

1658924087087.png

1658922667196.png

1658922722169.png

1658924426538.png

before a paint job you can see the aluminium Hull:
1658924676470.png
 
aryobarzan said:
In the name of Parvardegar

I open this thread which will become a "placeholder" for all Iranian marine related products . I will cover "civilian" and "Naval" products made in Iran. I hope to populate this thread gradually and if you think I missed a products please Tag me for it..Thanks to my dear fried @drmeson for providing me some data on the naval side.

I start with the big boys!

Iran 's"AFRAMAX" class tanker
  • Built by Iran SADRA shipbuilding with 80% domestic content
  • Capacity 750,000 barrels of oil
  • Engine:21,000 horsepower
  • Three diesel generators , capable of producing 900 kilowatts of electricity.
  • Status: Two already built and delivered to the customer in Venezuela. Two more in the order books for the same customer
View attachment 865092
View attachment 865094
View attachment 865093
1655117342755.jpeg

1655117373433.jpeg

1655117401040.jpeg

1655117424040.jpeg

1655117444592.jpeg

1655117463038.jpeg
Click to expand...
What's the remaining 20% of foreign components and involvement they need to build one tanker? Do you have any idea of the specific areas the Iranians have yet to become self-sufficient in?
 
PersianNinja said:
What's the remaining 20% of foreign components and involvement they need to build one tanker? Do you have any idea of the specific areas the Iranians have yet to become self-sufficient in?
Click to expand...
In a commercial project such as a Tanker for a foreign customer the customer may put a requirements that some subsystem have to be sourced from so and so supplier..(nav radar..fire suppression , or propulsion etc).. I know Venezuela did put out some specific requirements on their tankers...Also sometimes if you can get a Commercial Off-The-Shelf component then it will be economical to source COTS.
 

Similar threads

aryobarzan
Iranian Aviation Products..military and civilian
13 14 15 16 17 18
Replies
263
Views
37K
Sineva
Sineva
Muhammed45
Zelenskyy the Neo-NAZI terrorist asks parliament to sanction Iran and steal belongings of Iranian citizens
2
Replies
23
Views
1K
Hero786
H
muhammadhafeezmalik
British navy seizes Iranian weapons shipment suspected to be bound for Yemen
Replies
12
Views
1K
Messerschmitt
Messerschmitt
Muhammed45
Why Armenia And Serbia Might Seek Iranian Drones
22 23 24 25 26 27
Replies
400
Views
13K
Foinikas
Foinikas
H
Iranian Insider and British Spy: How a Double Life Ended on the Gallows
Replies
13
Views
1K
TheImmortal
T

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom