Iranian Marine products...........Civilian and Naval

Looking at the photos I estimate the length of the flight deck to be around 80 meters...why do you think this is not enough for a drone to take flight...Landing may be tougher and they may need catch cables or nets..

80m is good for light drones , if the drone carry ordenance it probably need more length for flying and also landing is a problem.look at thisif it was me i devided the boat to both side of the ship (honestly i still can't understand how they lower the boat to water , i can't see a mechanism for that.and then extended the central part of the helipad toward the tower at the back of the ship by doing so the length of the helipad would have more than doubled and UAV like Mohajer-6 , Ababil-5 or Kaman-12 could have easily operated on the deck , they could add a sefety net at the back of the deck but i doubt it was necessary for those uavs,the ship could have been turned to a drone carrier with the ability to launch at least 50-60 of such drones