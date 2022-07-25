Iranian Marine products...........Civilian and Naval

aryobarzan
In the name of Parvardegar
I open this thread which will become a "placeholder" for all Iranian marine related products . I will cover "civilian" and "Naval" products made in Iran. I hope to populate this thread gradually and if you think I missed a products please Tag me for it..Thanks to my dear fried @drmeson for providing me some data on the naval side.
I start with the big boys!
Iran 's"AFRAMAX" class tanker
- Built by Iran SADRA shipbuilding with 80% domestic content
- Capacity 750,000 barrels of oil
- Engine:21,000 horsepower
- Three diesel generators , capable of producing 900 kilowatts of electricity.
- Status: Two already built and delivered to the customer in Venezuela. Two more in the order books for the same customer