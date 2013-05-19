Iranian Air Defense Systems

What's new

The production line of the new system, Herz (Protector) 9, will be inaugurated in a special ceremony attended by the country's Defense Minister Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi tomorrow.

Last Tuesday, the Iranian defense ministry announced that Iran plans to unveil five new defensive achievements in coming days.

Also, a senior Iranian military commander announced last month that the country would unveil a home-made long-range air-defense missile system similar to the Russian S-300 in the near future.

"This system, dubbed as Bavar (belief) 373, is being developed in the country and will be officially unveiled soon," Lieutenant Commander of the Iranian Army's Self-Sufficiency Jihad Rear Admiral Farhad Amiri said.

He noted that Bavar-373 missile defense system has reached the production stage and its subsystems have been already tested.

Earlier this year, senior military officials announced that Iran was testing the subsystems of Bavar 373 missile defense system.

Commander of Khatam ol-Anbia Air Defense Base Brigadier General Farzad Esmayeeli said then that "laboratory tests are underway on subsystems of the long-range Bavar 373 air-defense system".

The Iranian Armed Forces have recently test-fired different types of newly-developed missiles and torpedoes and tested a large number of its home-made weapons, tools and equipments, including submarines, military ships, artillery, choppers, aircraft, UAVs and air defense and electronic systems, during massive military drills.

Defense analysts and military observers say that Iran's wargames and its advancements in weapons production have proved as a deterrent factor, specially at a time of heightened threats by the US.

We should deliver our most advanced air defence systems to both Syria and Hezbollah.
That would really limit Israeli adventurism.

And to protect ourselves, just mass produce those systems and place it in every corner of the country, not to mention in Abu Musa and Tunb Islands. That would limit American adventurism.
 
this is a weird news. more likely a propaganda ahahah... read this part:

what achievement ahahah...
 
ResurgentIran said:
We should deliver our most advanced air defence systems to both Syria and Hezbollah.
That would really limit Israeli adventurism.

And to protect ourselves, just mass produce those systems and place it in every corner of the country, not to mention in Abu Musa and Tunb Islands. That would limit American adventurism.
If Russian systems didn&#8217;t limit Israel, Iranian will? :omghaha:
 
500 said:
I wonder what it will be:

1) Repainted S-200?
2) Repainted Hawk?
3) Oil Drums?
4) Plastic toy like Qaher-313?
You said the same thing about RAAD before test ...

Sadly you made that mistake another time ...

Because just an expert can see the differences not a biologist fan boy ...

This is going to be a sad news for you too ...

Because you can't troll this time ... :D
 
Soheil said:
You said the same thing about RAAD before test ...
RAAD = Russian Buk missiles packed on airport fire truck.

parade_11.1369032331.jpg


+

carmichael-airport-fire-truck-02.1369032333.jpg


=

raadmediumrangeairdefen.jpg
 
Oublious said:
this is a weird news. more likely a propaganda ahahah... read this part:

The Iranian Armed Forces have recently test-fired different types of newly-developed missiles and torpedoes and tested a large number of its home-made weapons, tools and equipments, including submarines, military ships, artillery, choppers, aircraft, UAVs and air defense and electronic systems, during massive military drills.

what achievement ahahah...
this again?why ahahahah instead of hahahaha?are you getting ****ed?

500 said:
RAAD = Russian Buk missiles packed on airport fire truck.

parade_11.1369032331.jpg


+

carmichael-airport-fire-truck-02.1369032333.jpg


=

raadmediumrangeairdefen.jpg
stop trolling.we have seen the vid of the test.
 
500 said:
RAAD = Russian Buk missiles packed on airport fire truck.

parade_11.1369032331.jpg


+

carmichael-airport-fire-truck-02.1369032333.jpg


=

raadmediumrangeairdefen.jpg
Did you ever compare Taaer-2 missiles with Buk M2 !?

I mean like experts not fanboys !!!

This is first ... But second :

If Israeli leaders & Comonders have the same Idea as you ...

That responses all of the questions about their failed wars in the region ...

At the end , nobody expecting bravo from an Israeli former MBT rider/biologist ...
 

