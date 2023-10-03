Russia 'expects' Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar and other missiles from Iran

Institute for the Study of War Iran deployed 50 reconnaissance officers to eastern Syria as it pursues multiple operations to secure military assets, conduct counter terrorism operations, and expel the United States from Syria. The reconnaissance officers deployed to four major cities

UNSCR 2231’s missile restrictions ban Iran from exporting missiles with a range of 300 kilometers or more.[33]Ukranian and Israeli intelligence reports indicate that Russia seeks to acquire Iran’s-110 andballistic missiles, both of which have ranges of 300 kilometers or more.[34] Shoigu visited the Iranian booth at the Russian military exposition in Moscow in August, during which Iranian officials showcased a variety of Iranian missile systems, including the.[35]Unidentified Iranian officials told Western media in October 2022 that Iran and Russia had reached a deal for Iran to provide Russia with surface-to-surface missiles, including themissile, in addition to more drones.[36]Ukrainian military officials have additionally noted on multiple occasions that Russia has depleted its missile stockpile during its invasion of Ukraine.[37] American and British officials warned in December 2022 that Russia attempting to acquire Iranian missiles to address its acute shortage.[38]Shoigu’s visit to Tehran is part of a broader trend of Russo-Iranian defense industrial interactions in recent weeks. Iranian Defense Ministry officials showcased miniature replicas of a variety of Iranian air defense systems, drones, and missiles at a Russian military exposition in Moscow in August 2023.[39]The officials displayed a miniature replica of the Ababil ballistic missile for the first time. Hajji Zadeh subsequently showcased a life-size Ababil missile during Shoigu’s visit to the IRGC Aerospace Force Headquarters on September 20.[40]Below is a table of some of the ballistic, cruise, anti-tank, and air defense missile systems Iranian officials have most frequently discussed or showcased to Russian officials since fall 2022:[41]Russia would violate its Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR) obligations were it to acquire these missile systems. Iran would violate UNSCR 2231 were it to export these systems prior to the October 18 expiration. Iran is not an MTCR member-state even though UNSCR 2231 references the MTCR’s banned Category I “complete delivery systems,” systems with a 300 or more-kilometer range and a 500 or more-kilogram payload.[54]