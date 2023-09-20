What's new

Russia's defense minister meets Iran's chief of staff in Tehran

Mehdipersian

Mehdipersian

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Feb 10, 2022
Messages
503
Reaction score
-4
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of

(IP)- The Russian Defense Minister held talks with the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces.​

crop638307547023282447.jpg

Iran Press/ Iran News: Iran's Major General Mohammad Bagheri and Russia's Sergei Shoigu exchanged views on the development of defense diplomacy, expansion of bilateral cooperation, countering common threats, and international terrorism.
The Russian defense minister visited Tehran on the official invitation of the Iranian General.
Shoigu will meet and discuss with senior military officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran during his visit to Tehran.
Iran and Russia share strategic interests in bilateral fields, especially economic, military, and security ties.
Regional and international issues such as confronting American unilateralism, have been among the main factors of close cooperation between the two sides in recent years.

iranpress.com

Russia's defense minister meets Iran's chief of staff

(IP)- The Russian Defense Minister held talks with the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces.
iranpress.com iranpress.com
 

Similar threads

Sineva
  • Article
Iran, Belarus ink agreement to boost defense cooperation
Replies
0
Views
414
Sineva
Sineva
lydian fall
No Limit to Military Ties with Venezuela: Iran Defense Minister
Replies
6
Views
912
Dalit
Dalit
Muhammed45
Saudi Foreign Minister in Iran on Landmark Visit
2
Replies
29
Views
2K
Muhammed45
Muhammed45
RΛIDEN
Iran, Russia review Roadmap for Information Technology Cooperation
Replies
0
Views
409
RΛIDEN
RΛIDEN
HAIDER
Iran Implies Collapse Of Deal To Buy Russia’s Su-35 Warplanes
2 3 4
Replies
55
Views
3K
OldTwilight
OldTwilight

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom