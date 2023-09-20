Russia's defense minister meets Iran's chief of staff in Tehran

Mehdipersian
FULL MEMBER
- Joined
- Feb 10, 2022
- Messages
- 503
- Reaction score
- -4
- Country
- Location
(IP)- The Russian Defense Minister held talks with the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces.
Iran Press/ Iran News: Iran's Major General Mohammad Bagheri and Russia's Sergei Shoigu exchanged views on the development of defense diplomacy, expansion of bilateral cooperation, countering common threats, and international terrorism.
The Russian defense minister visited Tehran on the official invitation of the Iranian General.
Shoigu will meet and discuss with senior military officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran during his visit to Tehran.
Iran and Russia share strategic interests in bilateral fields, especially economic, military, and security ties.
Regional and international issues such as confronting American unilateralism, have been among the main factors of close cooperation between the two sides in recent years.
Russia's defense minister meets Iran's chief of staff
(IP)- The Russian Defense Minister held talks with the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces.
iranpress.com