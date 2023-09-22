Iran, Russia Consider West's Meddling as Major Cause of Regional Crises​

TEHRAN (FNA)- Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Akbar Ahmadian and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu slammed the interference of outsiders in the regional affairs, and described it as the biggest source of insecurity and instability in West Asia.Ahmadian and Shoigu met in Tehran on Wednesday, censuring the role of external powers in destabilizing the region.They stressed that "enhancing regional cooperation to achieve collective security is one of the most effective ways to end foreign interference in the region".The two officials also discussed ways to expand Iran-Russia cooperation and address common challenges, such as terrorism. They also exchanged views on the latest international developments, especially the situation in the Caucuses region.Shoigu arrived in Tehran on Tuesday for meetings with the Iranian military leadership. The trip is aimed at strengthening Russian-Iranian collaboration, according to Moscow.Tehran believes that security and stability in the region is enhanced through interaction among the regional countries, describing the presence of foreigners as harmful.Since Tehran and Moscow enjoy common interests in economic, military and security affairs as well as friendly relationship pursue common policies on regional and international developments especially when it comes to taking stances in the face of the United States’ unilateral and interventionist strategies.Iranian officials say Tehran and Moscow, both subjected to tough economic sanctions by the Western countries, are determined to deepen their economic and military cooperation.Iran and Russia have grown exchane of visits by officials to speed up expansion of relations in recent years.