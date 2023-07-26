What's new

CNN : Iran may begin providing the Shahed-101 to Russia, not missiles

A senior DIA official said on Friday that analysts first saw signs of a growing Russian-Iranian military partnership in April 2022. The White House revealed in July 2022 that Iran was preparing to provide Russia with the drones.

The DIA also showcased an Iranian-made Shahed-101 drone recovered in Iraq, which is smaller and lighter than the Shahed-131 and has not previously been shown to the public, the analysts said. There is a possibility that Iran could begin providing the Shahed-101 to Russia, particularly because they are more compact and easier to ship, they added.

The US had intelligence late last year that Iran was considering providing ballistic missiles to Iran, but that plan appears to have been “put on hold” for now, one of the analysts said.

amp.cnn.com

Iran helping Russia build drone stockpile that is expected to be 'orders of magnitude larger' than previous arsenal, US says | CNN Politics

US intelligence officials have warned that Russia is building a drone-manufacturing facility in country with Iran’s help that could have a significant impact on the war in Ukraine once it is completed.
Which one is the shahed 101 honestly get lost sometimes the amount of different types of drones iran has
 

