What's new

Iran enjoys self-sufficiency in radar system, missile weapons for air defence

Mehdipersian

Mehdipersian

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Feb 10, 2022
Messages
336
Reaction score
-4
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Visiting the operational sections of the Khandab air defense group on Tuesday, Brigadier General Alireza Sabahi-Fard evaluated the combat capability and defense readiness of this group and its subsidiary sites.

During his visit, Brigadier General Sabahi-Fard said that today, the defense complex has achieved a level of knowledge, ability, and authority that modern defense systems are domestically designed, produced, and placed in the operational cycle.

He noted that self-sufficiency and optimization of radar systems and missile weapons are valuable achievements of the army's air defense.

Referring to the deterrence power of Iran’s Army, he underlined that Iran’s air defense does not allow any foreigner to violate the air territories of the country.

Iran enjoys self-sufficiency in radar system, missile weapons - Mehr News Agency

en.mehrnews.com en.mehrnews.com
 
Iranian anti aircraft guns:

Samavat
Mesbah
Saeer

Iranian manpads:

Sahand
Misagh 1
Misagh 2
Misagh 3

Iranian surface to air missile systems :

Short ranges:

Herz nohom
9th dey
Dezful
Zubin and navab
Majid

medium range:

Mersad family
Raad, tabas, 3th khordad
Talash, sayyad, 15th khordad

Long range:

Bavar 373
New 3th khordad

HGV said:
Search Google for "Iran enjoys self-sufficiency in radar" or air defence and see how many results there are.
Click to expand...
Now its different, its realy a great air defence for all kind of threat.
You can see it in list that I wrote above.
 
Last edited:
I remember someone commenting on here that radar production is very complex, and that Pakistan is many years away from that.
 

Similar threads

lydian fall
Iran Begins to Mass-Produce Jet Trainer
Replies
5
Views
1K
Sapei
S
lydian fall
  • Article
Zionist Analysts: No Systems Able to Hit Fattah
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
94
Views
4K
DF41
DF41
S
Iranian air defense exercises, protection of nuclear facilities.
Replies
0
Views
652
Soldier35
S
N
Chinese media article on India’s Barak 8 deployment at Siliguri Corridor
Replies
2
Views
309
GreatHanWarrior
GreatHanWarrior
Mehdipersian
Iran Air Force Unveils Underground Base
2 3
Replies
36
Views
5K
Gripen9
Gripen9

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom