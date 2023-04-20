What's new

Iran Defense Forum

S

Soldier35

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Mar 21, 2022
Messages
548
Reaction score
0
Country
Russian Federation
Location
Russian Federation
Iran's new drone Meraj 532 may become Russian. Iran has tested a new kamikaze drone Meraj 532. According to Tasnim, this kamikaze drone can fly at a distance of up to 450 km and at an altitude of up to 3660 meters, with a flight duration of up to 3 hours. Drone warhead up to 50 kg. The drone is launched from a car, most likely it can also be launched using a starting accelerator. After the appearance of the novelty, Western circles began to say that the new Meraj 532 drone could also appear in Russia, for example, as a new version of the Geranium drones, of course, this is not officially commented on. It is not reported how the drone is controlled at such a distance, it is possible that a communication repeater drone is used. According to General Ali Kuhestani, the drone is easy to set up, which reduces the time of its preparation and increases the speed of reaction and use. The drone is equipped with piston engines and apparently can be produced in huge quantities. Western engineers generally appreciated the novelty, one of the advantages of Iranian drones, the low cost of manufacture.

 
Iranian drones at the parade in honor of the Army Day. Traditional parades were held in Iran in honor of the Army Day, the main one was in Tehran. The parade is held annually, but this parade was held without foot columns, only military equipment and aviation. The military parade in Tehran was held in the presence of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. A lot of equipment was shown at the parade, we show a selection of Iranian drones shown at the parade. Among them were the Ababil-4 UAV and the Ababil-5 UAV. Arash kamikaze drone, Kaman-12 UAV and Kaman-22 UAV. Drone kamikaze Omid, UAV Mohajer-4 and UAV Mohajer-4B.

 
Launch by Iran of a new strategic missile Khaibar. The Iranian army has released footage of the launch of the new Khaibar strategic ballistic missile, from the fourth-generation Khorramshahr class of missiles. The new missile has a range of 2,000 km and is equipped with a high-explosive fragmentation warhead weighing 1,500 kg. The rocket is equipped with a liquid fuel engine, and the engine itself is located in the fuel tank, which made it possible to reduce the length of the rocket to about 13 meters. The Khaibar missile is the latest upgraded version of the Khorramshahr class of missiles, a type of direct fire missile without the need for final guidance. According to Brigadier General Mohammad Reza, the features of the Khaibar missile are immunity to EW attacks and enemy air defense systems, the ability to use various types of warheads, mobility and the short time required to prepare for work.

 
My friend, there is already a Iran section in this forum:

Iranian Defence Forum

Discuss Iran's strategic issues, military capability, nuclear program, political relationship, and its path to major military power in the Middle East.
defence.pk

You're welcome there.
 
Tests of Iran's new Fattah hypersonic missile. The new Fattah hypersonic missile was presented today in Iran. The creators of the rocket claim that "Fattah" is capable of accelerating to 14 thousand kilometers per hour. The Fattah hypersonic missile has a range of 1400 km and is capable of penetrating all defensive shields. - said the commander of the Military Space Forces of the IRGC Amir-Ali Hajizade. As reported, the rocket is characterized by good maneuverability and increased accuracy. "Fattah" can maneuver in the atmosphere and out of it, remaining invisible to radar systems.

 
Iranian boats are heading towards the US landing ship Bataan LHD-5. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy released a video of its boats recently meeting with the US amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD-5) and support ships in the Strait of Hormuz. Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri, commander of the IRGC Navy, said US helicopters took off from the landing craft's flight deck but were soon forced to land when Iranian boats appeared. The Commander of the Navy of the IRGC said that Iran and other neighbors in the Persian Gulf can provide security in the region themselves. The video has been shortened.


 

Similar threads

S
News and discussions of the German Army
Replies
0
Views
645
Soldier35
S
D
Saudi Arabia is buying Bayraktar Akinci attack drones worth more than $3 billion in the largest contract in the history of Turkey's defence industry
Replies
5
Views
371
MMM-E
MMM-E
S
News and discussions Greek Army
Replies
0
Views
601
Soldier35
S
The SC
Drones: From Innovation to Assassination Weapons
Replies
0
Views
871
The SC
The SC
N
IIT Kanpur 🇮🇳 develops AI-enabled 'suicide drones', can destroy targets up to 100 km
Replies
6
Views
307
CallSignMaverick
CallSignMaverick

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom