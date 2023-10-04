Iranian Drone Keeps Observing US Warship in Drill at Indian Ocean

Mehdipersian
TEHRAN (Tasnim) – An Iranian drone which was flying over the northern parts of the Indian Ocean during a military exercise kept an American destroyer under surveillance for several hours, the Army said.
The four units of the Iranian Army on Tuesday launched a massive war game involving around 200 various drones.
The Army said one of its drones, an ‘Ababil-5’, kept an American Arleigh Burke-class destroyer in the northern part of the Indian Ocean under surveillance for four hours during the drill.
The Iranian UAV, which had been conducting an operation for 24 hours, flew over the American destroyer at an altitude of 12,000 feet for four hours without being detected.
The drone had reportedly taken off from a military base in Iran’s southern port city of Jask.
The war game is held all over Iran, from the Persian Gulf waters to the northern regions.