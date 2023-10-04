What's new

Iranian Drone Keeps Observing US Warship in Drill at Indian Ocean

Mehdipersian

Mehdipersian

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Feb 10, 2022
Messages
606
Reaction score
-4
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – An Iranian drone which was flying over the northern parts of the Indian Ocean during a military exercise kept an American destroyer under surveillance for several hours, the Army said.​

14020711232022981284857510.jpg


The four units of the Iranian Army on Tuesday launched a massive war game involving around 200 various drones.
The Army said one of its drones, an ‘Ababil-5’, kept an American Arleigh Burke-class destroyer in the northern part of the Indian Ocean under surveillance for four hours during the drill.
1623526_966.jpg

The Iranian UAV, which had been conducting an operation for 24 hours, flew over the American destroyer at an altitude of 12,000 feet for four hours without being detected.

The drone had reportedly taken off from a military base in Iran’s southern port city of Jask.
The war game is held all over Iran, from the Persian Gulf waters to the northern regions.

 

Similar threads

khansaheeb
Iranian drones and speedboats swarm two US warships near Persian Gulf
Replies
0
Views
257
khansaheeb
khansaheeb
N
India inducts new strike-capable Heron Mark 2 drones at forward airbase in northern sector
2 3 4
Replies
45
Views
2K
NG Missile Vessels
N
The SC
Drones: From Innovation to Assassination Weapons
Replies
0
Views
918
The SC
The SC
N
To counter its adversaries in IOR, India plans 175-warship Navy by 2035
Replies
0
Views
180
NG Missile Vessels
N
beijingwalker
North Korea reveals undersea drone able to trigger ‘radioactive tsunamis’ on US
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
91
Views
6K
Abid123
Abid123

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom