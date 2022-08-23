Iran and Russia to co-op in shipbuilding, aviation & automobile

Hack-Hook said: the effect just didn't show on economy because some measure they take that sadly our officials seems don't like to take but in case of production and industry, they didn't did much if it was just from 6 month ago i'd have said that its soon , give them some time but USA sanctioning Russian companies and people started in 2017 and well let see what happen next , will they be able to fix their supply chain and production capabilities. Click to expand...

Hack-Hook said: if you mean our drone and airdefense system , they were more benefitted from western countries than russian .

Hack-Hook said: our airdefense missiles are originatedfrom western missies , our radaes are more like western country radars , our drone look more like western ones.

our missile are based on Russian but only liquid fueled balistic ones while ore quasibalistic missiles and solid fuelled ones have nothing to do with them and is the result of our scientist hard work .

Hack-Hook said: in case of atgms , we have Almas , Azaraksh, toofan which are clearly based on western weapons .

Hack-Hook said: our ships are based on western designs , or indigenous ones and had nothing to do with Russia .

Hack-Hook said: and we actually didn't bother design anything based on kilo

Hack-Hook said: our aircraft are based on western design and the one we actually producing has its root in and american design.

Hack-Hook said: about cruise missile i admit its based on Russian and Chinese design , but Russia didn't gave it to us , it was Ukraine who did that .and china in case of anti ship cruise missile well let just say their action was not beautiful. oh and yes our tanks and personnel carriers are Russian design

Hack-Hook said: the problem is that is Chinese companies rather have commerce with Russia or western countries . those companies are private and always choose the one who gave them the most benefits

Earlier US sanctions had no serious impact on the Russian industry. So there was nothing much for Russia to compensate for.From western countries? Enemies don't normally engage in weapons deals, so western countries took no deliberate measures that could have benefited the Islamic Republic's defence industries. Russia and China however did.Every piece of modern weaponry Iran purchased from Russia and China gave a boost to Iran's R&D in the defence sector via an infusion of knowledge gained through studying and reverse-engineering, knowledge which was then added to the pool of domestic expertise Iran relied upon to develop her very own systems.How the resulting Iranian-designed systems "look" in comparison to Russian and Chinese ones is therefore beside the point. This is about the general science underlying these industries, sometimes about very specific aspects of said science. It's not a matter of reverse-engineering for the sake of producing copies or even closely inspired counterparts.Dehlavieh isn't. And none of those western weapons arrived after the Islamic Revolution (i.e. they're all more than 43 years old), as opposed to weaponry Iran obtained directly from Russia and China. The former are enemies, the latter strategic partners.Against the will of hostile western regimes. Given that these are existential enemies to Iran and are desperate to dismantle the Iranian nation-state akin to how they destroyed numerous countries in the region, they naturally would not contribute anything the Islamic Republic's efforts but would, on the contrary, try their best to undermine Iran's defence industries (via targeted sanctions, assassinations of scientists and so on). This is the key aspect here to highlight.And the Qadir submarine, one of the Iranian naval industries' most successful projects, is neither based on materiel inherited from the western-subservient monarchy nor is it an entirely indigenous design. Its roots are linked to yet another eastern strategic-level partner opposed to US imperialism, namely the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.By learning how to maintain and overhaul the Type 877 domestically, Iran will most definitely have gleaned some highly useful knowledge on design and engineering aspects of heavier submarines at large, knowledge which is energizing her own projects.That subsequent Iranian submarine designs will not be lifted directly from the Kilo SSK does not invalidate this reality in any shape or form.Doesn't change anything to the fact that the study of weaponry purchased from Russia and China increased the technological proficiency of Iran's defence industries.The issue is not to find out which preexisting types Iranian-made weaponry may be emulating. Especially now that Iran's arms industries have reached a phase of maturity where they can increasingly bank on purely domestic designs.Rather, it's about the fact that after the victory of the Islamic Revolution, Russia, China and North Korea have been Iran's main partners for the procurement of up to date weapons systems and that these supplies have been helpful in supporting Iran's indigenous arms development because Iranian engineers would inspect and study them in minute detail and improve their overall expertise in this manner. It made Iran save some precious time.In the defence sector, private Chinese companies are subject to oversight by governmental authorities as to who they trade with and how. Also, small (front) companies are sometimes set up in China for the sole purpose of working with nations illegally sanctioned by the US regime.