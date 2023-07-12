Russian ambassador summoned to Iran's foreign ministry

TEHRAN, Jul. 12 (MNA) – Russian Ambassador to Tehran Alexey Dedov was summoned to Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday following the issuance of the Russia-PGCC joint statement over Iran's trio islands in the Persian GulfThe Russian envoy was informed about Iran's protest over the content of the statement regarding the trio islands belonging to the Islamic Republic of Iran.During the meeting with the Russian envoy, the Director-General of the Iranian Foreign Ministry for the Persian Gulf Affairs Alireza Enayati stressed that the trio islands belong to Iran and called on the Russian Federation to rectify its position regarding the issue.The Russian ambassador, for his part, emphasized the respect for the territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran and said that he would convey the matter to Moscow as soon as possible.The sixth joint ministerial meeting of the strategic dialogue between the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council and the Russian Federation was held on Monday, July 10, 2023, in Moscow. The ministers in a statement raised the issue of reaching a peaceful solution to the issue of Iran's trio islands.Reacting to the statement, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kan'ani on Tuesday emphasized that the three islands of the Greater Tunb, the Lesser Tunb, and Abu Musa belong to Iran forever, adding that issuing such statements is against the friendly relations between Iran and its neighbors.Emphasizing the continuation of the policy of good neighborliness and mutual respect, Kan'ani called on the countries of the region to be responsible for the development and stability of the region.Definitive ownership documents of Greater and Lesser Tunbs and Abu Musa in Hormozgan province have been issued in the name of the Iranian government.Demarcation of the boundary line between the Persian Gulf Trio Islands and the Oman Sea is one of the priorities of the Iranian Judicial system and the Real Estate Registration Organization.Tehran has always stressed that the three Iranian islands of Abu Musa, the Greater Tunb, and the Lesser Tunb in the Persian Gulf are inseparable and eternal parts of the Iranian territory.MP/FNA14020421000301