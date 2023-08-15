What's new

IPP decides to expose PDM, PTI failed policies

IPP rules out political alliance
1692123100957.png

The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) on Tuesday decided to expose previous rainbow coalition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on their failed policies.

The IPP had started its election campaign with verve. In this regard, the IPP top brass had formulated the strategy.

Sources divulged that IPP patron-in-chief Jahangir Khan Tareen and party chairman Abdul Aleem Khan hosted the luncheon to discuss matters related to the general elections.


IPP supremo also instructed the party workers to start campaigning in their respective constituencies.

During the meeting, it was decided to focus on the prices of the petroleum (POL) products and power. The huddle also decided to highlight the issue of the inflated electricity bills.

On this occasion, Mr Tareen vowed to move his party forward for the sake of the national interest. The IPP was gearing up and working hard for the general elections, he added.

Mr Tareen made it clear the IPP will fulfil the dream of creating ‘Naya Pakistan’.

The IPP patron-in-chief felicitated the nominated divisional presidents of the party.

Meanwhile, former PTI stalwart Hashim Dogar officially made his announcement of joining the “grandiose” party.

IPP rules out political alliance​

President of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), Abdul Aleem Khan, ruled out coalition alliance with any political party.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that the party will participate in the election itself from each constituency.

“Both governments are equally responsible for today’s destruction,” Abdul Aleem Khan said.

IPP President also announced to give 300 units of electricity to consumers and tubewells to small farmers for free.

He commented that Jahangir Tareen sacrificed by disqualifying himself for PTI but it was unfortunate that Imran Khan did not benefit from Jahangir Tareen.
