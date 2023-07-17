What's new

IPP patron-in-chief, president welcome launch of new political party PTI-P

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Sep 26, 2018
Messages
15,902
Reaction score
12
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Abdul Aleem Khan terms Parvaiz Kahttak's new party as ‘positive addition’
1689616608411.png

Istehkam-e-Pakistan (IPP) Patron-in-Chief Jahangir Khan Tareen and President Abdul Aleem Khan on Monday welcomed the launch of a new political party named Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarian (PTI-P) by Pervez Khattak.

IPP President Abdul Aleem Khan said that IPP stance was supported by the decision of Pervez Khattak and termed it as a ‘positive addition’ in the political arena. He termed the newly formed party as another blow to the politics of violence.

Abdul Aleem Khan also commented that people now knew the truth and it would be better to work in the new political atmosphere.

“Attacks on institutions are intolerable as reactions to the events of May 9 are ongoing. Parvez Khattak knew who is responsible and how much for {May 9},” adding that, ‘public issues in Punjab and KP were not resolved in 2018’.

Read Also: Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party finalises ‘eagle’ as election symbol

The IPP president further commented that ‘one-person’ did not allow strong governments to be formed in the provinces for his own satisfaction.

“Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) and PTI-P both seem to have the same goal,” Abdul Aleem Khan commented.

IPP patron-in-chief Jahangir Tareen also expressed his best wishes for the establishment of the new party of Parvez Khattak.

“The political leaders and public are dissociating themselves from those who cultivate the May-9 narrative,” Jahangir Tareen commented.

Read Also: IPP will contest elections in each constituency, field best candidates: Aleem

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) spokesperson Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the establishment of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarian has removed the political miscalculation of PTI chairman.
www.samaaenglish.tv

IPP patron-in-chief, president welcome launch of new political party PTI-P

Abdul Aleem Khan terms Parvaiz Kahttak's new party as ‘positive addition’
www.samaaenglish.tv
 

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
IPP’s Aleem Khan asks Awn Chaudhry, Nauman Langrial to resign from Cabinet
2
Replies
19
Views
415
ziaulislam
ziaulislam
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
IPP decides against alliance with any political party
Replies
2
Views
83
Jango
Jango
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
After IPP, new party led by Pervez Khattak on horizon
2
Replies
16
Views
134
ziaulislam
ziaulislam
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PTI’s Qureshi describes launch of Jahangir Tareen’s IPP as ‘dead on arrival’
Replies
0
Views
198
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
IPP supports Awn Chaudhry’s petition seeking PTI dissolution: Awan
Replies
1
Views
73
Pak_Sher
Pak_Sher

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom