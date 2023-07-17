IPP patron-in-chief, president welcome launch of new political party PTI-P Abdul Aleem Khan terms Parvaiz Kahttak's new party as ‘positive addition’

Abdul Aleem Khan terms Parvaiz Kahttak's new party as ‘positive addition’IPP President Abdul Aleem Khan said that IPP stance was supported by the decision of Pervez Khattak and termed it as a ‘positive addition’ in the political arena. He termed the newly formed party as another blow to the politics of violence.Abdul Aleem Khan also commented that people now knew the truth and it would be better to work in the new political atmosphere.“Attacks on institutions are intolerable as reactions to the events of May 9 are ongoing. Parvez Khattak knew who is responsible and how much for {May 9},” adding that, ‘public issues in Punjab and KP were not resolved in 2018’.The IPP president further commented that ‘one-person’ did not allow strong governments to be formed in the provinces for his own satisfaction.“Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) and PTI-P both seem to have the same goal,” Abdul Aleem Khan commented.IPP patron-in-chief Jahangir Tareen also expressed his best wishes for the establishment of the new party of Parvez Khattak.“The political leaders and public are dissociating themselves from those who cultivate the May-9 narrative,” Jahangir Tareen commented.Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) spokesperson Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the establishment of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarian has removed the political miscalculation of PTI chairman.