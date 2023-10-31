What's new

Ghulam Sarwar Khan joins Tareen-led IPP

Ghulam Sarwar Khan joins Tareen-led IPP​


1698750898750.jpeg



ISLAMABAD: Former federal minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan has joined Jahangir Tareen-led Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) on Tuesday.

IPP Patron in chief Jahangir Tareen and President IPP Aleem Khan welcomed the former minister to the party.

It was being speculated for some time that the former federal minister would be joining the IPP.

It may be noted here that many PTI leaders have defected to the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party of late.

