IPP decides against alliance with any political party

Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party patron-in-chief Jahangir Tareen said on Wednesday that the party would not contest the general elections by holding alliance with any political party.

Mr Tareen and Aleem Khan presided over a session in the central secretariat in which it important decisions were made including the party’s registration in the ECP.

Senior leaders of the party Ishaq Khakwani, Aoon Chaudhary, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, Rana Nazir, Chaudhary Ali Akhtar, Mian Khalid and others participated in the meeting and strategies were devised on important issues including detailed discussions were also held on party organization and membership campaign across the country.

Moreover, it was decided in the meeting that the Party would not join or unite with any political party and it would give tickets to candidates from each constituency with the election campaign to be conducted in the four provinces.
