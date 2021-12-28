What's new

Interesting stories found in Youtube

Indonesian girl who studied in MIT for Master degree. She is Indonesian citizen and educated in Indonesia until bachelor degree (Information Technology).

 
Soekarno speech on UN assembly (1960 )

 

Putin's 1st Inauguration - 2000 | Today In History | 7 May 17​

A few days ago I saw the story of a bakery where bakers were telling about their first Cakes baking experience. But unfortunately I'm not able to find it in my Youtube History.
 
Saudi future project

This project IMO should rather pursue by country like Singapore who has high density rate with small landmass, cannot find the logic it is being pursue in Saudi which I think pretty wasted as they have already huge landmass, but I put the project here since it is indeed amazing if it can be done.

Minus :

1. Too expensive
2. Easy target in war
3. Not good environment if in the future there will be another deathly virus outbreak
4. Pretty dumb to make it in country with huge land mass
5. Possible terrorism target in the future ?
6. Money can be better spent in other productive thing

 
All China's dynasties explained in 7 minutes (5,000 years of Chinese history)​

 

