Pakistani director sets Zindagi Tamasha free on YouTube after 3 years. Fans and critics applaud

Sarmad Khoosat’s Zindagi Tamasha is being called a heartbreaking reflection of everything that’s wrong in society when it comes to the flag bearers of religion.
New Delhi: Before he produced the international award-winning Pakistani film Joyland, filmmaker Sarmad Khoosat had made Zindagi Tamasha. But much like its name, the controversy around the film killed its 2020 debut. Now, after three years, the filmmaker is “finally setting his film free”. Zindagi Tamasha was even slated to be the country’s official entry to the Oscars in 2021.
However, claiming anti-Islamic content, Pakistan’s government postponed screenings so that the Council of Islamic Ideology could assess the film. Following months of controversies, protests, censorship and death threats, Khoosat announced that he will not release the movie at all.
Now, he has changed his mind. After the movie was pirated and distributed this year, Khoosat decided to release it on YouTube. He made the announcement on Instagram earlier this month.
“A fundraiser with an NGO led to a wide circulation of the torrent links of the movie, illegally. I am heartbroken and I decided that the film should reach people the right way,” Khoosat told ThePrint.
https://theprint.in/go-to-pakistan/...ter-3-years-fans-and-critics-applaud/1705715/