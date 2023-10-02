What's new

PDF Being Allowed To Turn Into Pajeet Dangar Farm !!

Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 9, 2009
Messages
40,903
Reaction score
181
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Hi guys,
Due to an ongoing project in Pakistan, been travelling back and forth thus been absent from the forum for the last six months or so. However I have been reading all the emails and messages from all the well-wishers and friends here and elsewhere, sorry if I have been unable to reply to everyone. Although I did every now and then browse through the forum but as mentioned before, for some reasons couldn't log in while in Pakistan. Anyways back in UK now for a few months so let's get rolling. Sadly it seems due to the lacklustre attitude of the PDF Admins and MODS, several credible Pakistani members have left the forum while at the same time strays and rif raff have been allowed to run amok . Specially some Bayghyrat Bhartis are allowed to have a field day liberally badmouthing Pakistan and Pakistanis .
Since some members have started threads on why XYZ is not banned or contained , well here are a few more culprits that also need the culling provided MODS are not aiming for some Nobel peace prize.
1: CallsignMaverick : Obviously some unemployed callcentre clown, spends some 20 hours each day on a Pakistani forum with the sole aim of kissing every other Indians A$$ multiple times, the Indian who insults Pakistan most even gets a licking from this loser.

2 : NG Missile Vessels: So desperate to be on a Pakistani forum that he has adopted more IDs than one would find stray dogs down slumdog street. He needs to start at least six threads daily to earn his one litre of cow cola.
Threads like, India has managed to dig a tunnel, erect a bridge, constructed a highway or even managed to paint a train saffron.
This is how desperate these Indians are to have a voice and this is what an otherwise namely Pakistan Defence Forum has been reduced to.
I can name a few other Bharti Bayghyrats who while their own house maybe on fire but they are always more interested in the smoke trickling out from Pakistani side.
All in all its a sad state of affairs as this once a reputable Pakistan Defence Forum has been reduced to Pajeet Dangar Farm .
 
Yeah it is true. Pajeets are given too much liberty due to poor moderation

You simply can't give freedom to pajeets. It is a crime against humanity
 

Similar threads

Foinikas
The forum needs more mods
Replies
5
Views
319
Foinikas
Foinikas
Neelo
Abdul Rehman Majeed needs to be banned
2
Replies
19
Views
783
Maula Jatt
Maula Jatt
Eskander
We should not refer to Indians as Pajeets ( for our own good )
10 11 12 13 14 15
Replies
212
Views
7K
Muji.Iqbal
Muji.Iqbal
Edevelop
Pakistan seeks $6bn for corporate farming from Saudi Arabia, other Gulf nations by 2028
2 3
Replies
32
Views
935
Ali_Baba
Ali_Baba
hatehs
Gujarat: Dalit assaulted and forced to lick boots for entering temple. Same pajeets beg us to go to their temples and do pooja alongside them
Replies
13
Views
759
SecularNationalist
SecularNationalist

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom