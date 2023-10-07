What's new

Increase in insults by Pakistani members against Indian PDF community

I feel there has been an increase in insults by Pakistani members against Indian PDF community.

Is it because Pakistan is doing badly on economic and strategic fronts?

Or is this just a normal variation (ups and downs) in frequency of insults from time to time?
 
The reason is that... Pakistani members only got to update about minorities, rape, toilets, cow, RSS, cow, etc...

And mostly troll feast threads being opened by pakistani members and usually start abusing India, and gets worst once indian members shows the mirror about the status of Pakistan on the same issues.

Usually, more than 80% threads about india, opens by pakistani members on india... No one can help them.
 
Frankly, its because majority of the Indians here come to gloat, and are equal partners in shitposting with their Pakistani counterparts.

Like it or not, it is Pakistan defence forum.

There are numerous eggheads here of all colours. Some have made it the focal point of their lives to incite the other which is both incredibly cringe and sad.

Have a look at offending posts, chuckle, move on.
 
Cry me a River, you big baby.

Can't waste time with people

Honestly why r u guys here ??
 
Welll…this is intenet. you got to be thick skinned to come in your rival internet forum and express your opinion with almost no restrictions if we are being civil. You should not take these comments to your heart which will make you upset.
 

