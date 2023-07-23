What's new

Abdul Rehman Majeed needs to be banned

Neelo

Neelo

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Mar 15, 2023
Messages
1,242
Reaction score
-1
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Can someone explain why this troll hasn't been permanently banned?

A great response by an Extra Ordinary Pakistani to Indian Moon mission

An excellent response by an extra ordinary Pakistani to Indian Moon mission. Even if we assume Indian moon lander successfully lands on the moon then what? It means nothing. India is just wasting millions of dollars which could have being used to build toilets in India. No wonder Indians are...
pdf.defence.pk

@Abdul Rehman Majeed is an embarrasment to your forum. Have a little self respect and ban this clown.

He's either a delusional faujeet patwari or an Indian masquerading as one.

Enough of him already. What does this guy even bring pdf?

1. He can't read or write Urdu

2. He constantly shares videos glorifying India under the guise of being anti Indian

3. He clearly suffers from mental health issues
 

Similar threads

Yankee-stani
Interview with a Mujahid: Maj Gen Tajammal Hussain Malik from 2001
Replies
9
Views
5K
Joe Shearer
Joe Shearer
D
  • Locked
Probable mention of a Covid-19 like pandemic in the Quran
Replies
3
Views
700
Amaa'n
Amaa'n
raja786
Ghazwa-e-Hind
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
106
Views
10K
Old School
Old School
Devil Soul
What is Dirilis Ertugrul and why does Imran Khan want Pakistanis to watch it?
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
79
Views
8K
Taskforce
Taskforce
striver44
REVEALED-MASSIVE CHINESE POLICE DATABASE
Replies
0
Views
712
striver44
striver44

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom