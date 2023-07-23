Abdul Rehman Majeed needs to be banned

Neelo
FULL MEMBER
- Joined
- Mar 15, 2023
- Messages
- 1,242
- Reaction score
- -1
- Country
- Location
Can someone explain why this troll hasn't been permanently banned?
@Abdul Rehman Majeed is an embarrasment to your forum. Have a little self respect and ban this clown.
He's either a delusional faujeet patwari or an Indian masquerading as one.
Enough of him already. What does this guy even bring pdf?
1. He can't read or write Urdu
2. He constantly shares videos glorifying India under the guise of being anti Indian
3. He clearly suffers from mental health issues
A great response by an Extra Ordinary Pakistani to Indian Moon mission
An excellent response by an extra ordinary Pakistani to Indian Moon mission. Even if we assume Indian moon lander successfully lands on the moon then what? It means nothing. India is just wasting millions of dollars which could have being used to build toilets in India. No wonder Indians are...
pdf.defence.pk
@Abdul Rehman Majeed is an embarrasment to your forum. Have a little self respect and ban this clown.
He's either a delusional faujeet patwari or an Indian masquerading as one.
Enough of him already. What does this guy even bring pdf?
1. He can't read or write Urdu
2. He constantly shares videos glorifying India under the guise of being anti Indian
3. He clearly suffers from mental health issues