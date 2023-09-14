Two 1000+yr old mummified Alien bodies found in Peruvian mine on display in Mexico

Hamartia Antidote
An independent journalist and ufologist known for making widely debunked claims about alien life on Earth made his latest case for extraterrestrials – this time before Mexico’s congress.Jaime Maussan testified under oath on Tuesday, presenting two alleged alien corpses in windowed boxes. Maussan claimed the remains "were found buried in diatomite mines" in Peru and had been preserved for 1,000 years."These specimen are not part of our terrestrial evolution," he said, according to various media reports. "Whether they are aliens or not, we don't know, but they were intelligent and they lived with us. They should rewrite history."