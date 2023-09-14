What's new

Two 1000+yr old mummified Alien bodies found in Peruvian mine on display in Mexico

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 17, 2013
Messages
34,084
Reaction score
30
Country
United States
Location
United States

An independent journalist and ufologist known for making widely debunked claims about alien life on Earth made his latest case for extraterrestrials – this time before Mexico’s congress.Jaime Maussan testified under oath on Tuesday, presenting two alleged alien corpses in windowed boxes. Maussan claimed the remains "were found buried in diatomite mines" in Peru and had been preserved for 1,000 years."These specimen are not part of our terrestrial evolution," he said, according to various media reports. "Whether they are aliens or not, we don't know, but they were intelligent and they lived with us. They should rewrite history."
 
Hamartia Antidote said:

An independent journalist and ufologist known for making widely debunked claims about alien life on Earth made his latest case for extraterrestrials – this time before Mexico’s congress.Jaime Maussan testified under oath on Tuesday, presenting two alleged alien corpses in windowed boxes. Maussan claimed the remains "were found buried in diatomite mines" in Peru and had been preserved for 1,000 years."These specimen are not part of our terrestrial evolution," he said, according to various media reports. "Whether they are aliens or not, we don't know, but they were intelligent and they lived with us. They should rewrite history."
Click to expand...
Why mummies in Mexico when live ones are coming to Las Vegas.
 

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Aliens On Earth?: Bodies Recovered In Peru Shown As Proof In Mexican Congress
Replies
0
Views
42
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Path-Finder
Blood and Soil in Narendra Modi’s India
Replies
8
Views
3K
Path-Finder
Path-Finder
Whirling_dervesh
Horseplay in Harappa
Replies
8
Views
2K
zahidiqbalrana
zahidiqbalrana
Kashmiri Pandit
India and the Greek World; A study in the transmission of culture
2
Replies
15
Views
2K
Providence
Providence
RFS_Br
Sam Harris's ignorance on Palestine, uncovered
Replies
0
Views
1K
RFS_Br
RFS_Br

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom