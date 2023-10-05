India overtakes China in Times’ World University Rankings Among the Indian Institute of Technologies (IITs), IIT Guwahati got its place in the 601–800 band along with IIT Dhanbad and IIT Patna.

With 91 institutions, India is now the fourth most-represented nation in the Times Higher Education’s 2024 edition of World University Rankings, overtaking China that saw 86 of its institutions in the coveted list.Indian Institute of Science (IISc) topped the list of 201–250 bands, followed by Anna University, Jamia Millia Islamia, Mahatma Gandhi University, and Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences in the 501–600 band.Among the Indian Institute of Technologies (IITs), IIT Guwahati got its place in the 601–800 band along with IIT Dhanbad and IIT Patna.The Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2024 include 1,904 universities across 108 countries and regions. This year’s ranking analysed more than 134 million citations across 16.5 million research publications and included survey responses from 68,402 scholars globally.Times said the US is the most-represented country overall, with 169 institutions, and also the most-represented in the top 200 (56). The University of Oxford tops the ranking for the eighth year in a row, but others in the top five have seen shifts in their ranks. Stanford University moves up to second place, pushing Harvard University down to fourth.The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) climbed up two places to third this year. The University of Cambridge slips to fifth place, after being in joint third place last year.Interestingly, the majority of the institutions joining the ranking for the first time this year are in Asia.Times said the performance indicators are grouped into five areas, although the names of these have been tweaked: Teaching (the learning environment); Research environment (volume, income and reputation); Research quality (citation impact, research strength, research excellence and research influence); International outlook (staff, students and research); and Industry (income and patents).