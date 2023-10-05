What's new

India overtakes China in Times’ World University Rankings

With 91 institutions, India is now the fourth most-represented nation in the Times Higher Education’s 2024 edition of World University Rankings, overtaking China that saw 86 of its institutions in the coveted list.

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) topped the list of 201–250 bands, followed by Anna University, Jamia Millia Islamia, Mahatma Gandhi University, and Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences in the 501–600 band.


Among the Indian Institute of Technologies (IITs), IIT Guwahati got its place in the 601–800 band along with IIT Dhanbad and IIT Patna.

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2024 include 1,904 universities across 108 countries and regions. This year’s ranking analysed more than 134 million citations across 16.5 million research publications and included survey responses from 68,402 scholars globally.

Times said the US is the most-represented country overall, with 169 institutions, and also the most-represented in the top 200 (56). The University of Oxford tops the ranking for the eighth year in a row, but others in the top five have seen shifts in their ranks. Stanford University moves up to second place, pushing Harvard University down to fourth.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) climbed up two places to third this year. The University of Cambridge slips to fifth place, after being in joint third place last year.

Interestingly, the majority of the institutions joining the ranking for the first time this year are in Asia.


Times said the performance indicators are grouped into five areas, although the names of these have been tweaked: Teaching (the learning environment); Research environment (volume, income and reputation); Research quality (citation impact, research strength, research excellence and research influence); International outlook (staff, students and research); and Industry (income and patents).


Many top Chinese universities boycott this rankings, as for Indian schools, not in the same league even by western standard

Completely false data and incorrect. All this is being done at the behest of USA.

Indian education system is bad. HaaanWarrior and BeijingCrawler will post the pictures of Indian colleges, where mass scale copying is going on as a proof. Just wait.

Only China and Papa Xi can produce decent universities.
 
Many top Chinese universities boycott this rankings, as for Indian schools, not in the same league even by western standard

Opinion: Why some Chinese universities are opting out of global rankings

During a visit to Renmin University, President Xi Jinping called for Chinese universities to create an independent knowledge system and safeguard their independence. In addition, Chinese universities, having already gained global prestige from their rapid rise in the international rankings, may...
Then you can compare to Hong kong first, a city of 6 million people

4 Hong Kong universities fall in global ranking of top 100 institutions - Hong Kong Free Press HKFP

Four of Hong Kong’s publicly funded universities have fallen in a global ranking of the world’s top 100 institutions. In the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2024 released on Wednesday, the University of Hong Kong (HKU) dropped four places from 31st to 35th. HKU ranked 35th...
The Chinese mainland now has two universities in the top 20, seven in the top 100. Hong kong also has 4 universities made into top 100
 
Indeed you have the right idea. According to this ranking, only one university in India ranks between 201 and 250.
In this ranking, Tsinghua University and Peking University have both moved up some places, ranking 12th and 14th respectively.
China now has 13 universities in the top 200. In other words, there are 13 Chinese universities in the top of India's best rankings.
This proves your point that the education system in India is terrible.
The number of Chinese institutions in the top 400 world universities has doubled from 15 in 2021 to 30 this year.
This proves another of your valid points,
China and Xi Jinping do continue to build decent universities.
 
India overtaking China on something reports must be flooding Indian media every day. this nation really badly needs some pat on its own back.
 

